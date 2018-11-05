CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Indonesian and Australian ministers have signed an agreement to strengthen government economic exchanges as the neighboring countries work toward forging a bilateral free trade deal.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani signed a memorandum of understanding at the Australian Parliament House on Monday that updates a framework for policy and technical exchanges between two governments that have existed for 12 years.

Indonesian and Australian officials have concluded negotiations on a free trade deal. Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said last week he was confident after a meeting with Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo the free trade deal will be signed within weeks.