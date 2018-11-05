TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Head of the Ministry of National Defense’s (MND) Department of Strategic Planning Wu Pao-kun (吳寶琨) told the Legislative Yuan on Nov. 5 that the military is mulling over a potential purchase of a number of Northrop Grumman MQ-8B Fire Scout unmanned autonomous helicopters and MK62 Quickstrike mines from the U.S.

Wu said the equipment will help Taiwan’s military improve its asymmetric warfare capability as part of the nation’s overall defense concept, reported CNA.

The comments were made by Wu during a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign and National Defense Committee. At the committee's hearing, Minister of National Defense Yen Teh-fa (嚴德發) reported on the military’s education, innovation, and policy.

The U.S. has not decided if it agrees with the potential sale, and the two sides are currently in talks, added Wu.

The MQ-8B Fire Scout is a naval-ship based autonomous helicopter which can be used to provide reconnaissance, aerial fire support, and precision target support. The helicopter can stay airborne for up to eight hours, reports suggest.

The MK62 Quickstrike mine is an aircraft-laid mine used against both submarines and ships. The Quickstrike family of mines is mostly used in shallow water, and the MK62 model weighs in at 500 pounds (226.8 kilograms). The mines are programmable and can be used to deny access to an area.