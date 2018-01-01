TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A photo of an American-Taiwanese boy's Nacho Libre homemade costume has won first place in the Taiwan News Halloween Photo of the Day Contest.

A photo taken by American entrepreneur Giancarlo Sciuto, 38, of his two-year-old son Carmine Salvatore Sciuto dressed as the character Nacho Libre from the Jack Black film "Nacho Libre" took first place in the contest with 1,122 votes, representing 56% percent of all votes cast. The elder Sciuto said his son "loves wrestling and the movie Nacho Libre, so he wanted to be his hero."

Sciuto, who is the founder and CEO of editing and translation company 88redit.com, said his Taiwanese wife Hung Feng Wen made the costume for their son. The photo was taken on Oct. 29 in front of the boy's preschool in Tainan City, where the family currently resides.



Carmine Salvatore Sciuto dressed as Nacho Libre. (Photo by Giancarlo Sciuto)



Carmine Salvatore Sciuto dressed as Nacho Libre. (Photo by Giancarlo Sciuto)



Carmine Salvatore Sciuto dressed as Nacho Libre. (Photo by Giancarlo Sciuto)



Carmine Salvatore Sciuto dressed as Nacho Libre. (Photo by Giancarlo Sciuto)