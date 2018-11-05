TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – 51-year-old American politician John Chun Liu (劉醇逸) could become the first Taiwan-born U.S. State Senator if he wins the bid for the New York State Senate in the general elections taking place on Nov. 6.

Born in 1967, John Liu relocated to the U.S. with his family at the age of 5. He used to work for an accounting firm before embarking on his political career. He served as as New York City Councilor between 2002 and 2010, and the New York City Comptroller from 2010 through 2013.

Following his failure to win the 2013 New York City mayoral election, Liu launched a bid to run for the New York State Senate District 11 in 2014, during which he lost to incumbent Tony Avella in the Democratic primary race.

Liu decided to strike a comeback this year, and has defeated Avella in September's Democratic primary. However, the two are still pitted against each other in the Nov. 6 general election, as Avella will fight for his seat as a candidate by representing the Independence Party of New York.

The former New York City Comptroller has been a harsh critic of President Donald Trump, whose remarks have been castigated by Liu as absurd, and whose immigration policy and other intentions have been blasted as deviating from the core values upheld by the U.S, reported Apple Daily.

In addition to John Liu, U.S. Congresswomen Grace Meng (孟昭文) and Yuh-Line Niou (牛毓琳) of Taiwanese descent are also seeking reelection in the mid-term elections, reported CNA.