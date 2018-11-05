CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The president and a former president are putting in their closing arguments with time running out before crucial midterm elections.

President Donald Trump urged voters in Tennessee and Georgia Sunday to back Republicans in statewide races, warning that Democrats favor high taxes and illegal immigration. Democrats offered former President Barack Obama for their closing argument. Appearing in Indiana, and later in Chicago, Obama warned Democrats not to be distracted by lies and fear-mongering.

Trump appeared to distance himself from the fate of House Republican candidates as he devotes his final time before Tuesday's midterm elections to helping Senate and gubernatorial candidates.