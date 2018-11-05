  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Haitians celebrate Festival of the Dead

By DIEU NALIO CHERY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/05 13:07
In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, a human skull sits on top of Baron Samedi's tomb during the annual Voodoo festival Fete Gede at Cite Soleil Cemetery in Po

In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, a human skull sits on top of Baron Samedi's tomb during the annual Voodoo festival Fete Gede at Cite Soleil Cemetery in Po

In this Oct. 30, 2018 photo, Mimose Bernard, a voodoo believer poses for a picture as she invokes a "Gede" spirit, before Haiti's annual Voodoo festiv

In this Oct. 30, 2018 photo, Mimose Bernard, a voodoo believer poses for a picture as she invokes a "Gede" spirit, before Haiti's annual Voodoo festiv

In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, a voodoo believer who is supposed to be possessed with a Gede spirit, performs rituals near Baron Samedi's tomb during the

In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, a voodoo believer who is supposed to be possessed with a Gede spirit, performs rituals near Baron Samedi's tomb during the

In this Oct. 27, 2018 photo, Atesi Auguste, a voodoo priestess, sits as she sells fried meat and bananas and she watches Mimose Bernard who issupposed

In this Oct. 27, 2018 photo, Atesi Auguste, a voodoo priestess, sits as she sells fried meat and bananas and she watches Mimose Bernard who issupposed

In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, a voodoo believer walks to Baron Samedi's tomb during the annual Voodoo festival Fete Gede at Cite Soleil Cemetery in Port

In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, a voodoo believer walks to Baron Samedi's tomb during the annual Voodoo festival Fete Gede at Cite Soleil Cemetery in Port

In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, meals and flowers sits on the ground of Baron Samedi's tomb during the annual Voodoo festival Fete Gede at Cite Soleil Cem

In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, meals and flowers sits on the ground of Baron Samedi's tomb during the annual Voodoo festival Fete Gede at Cite Soleil Cem

In this Oct. 31, 2018 photo, Raynold Alexandre, a voodoo priest, who is supposed to be possessed the Gede spirit, drinks with his daughter Darline Ale

In this Oct. 31, 2018 photo, Raynold Alexandre, a voodoo priest, who is supposed to be possessed the Gede spirit, drinks with his daughter Darline Ale

In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, voodoo believers who are supposed to be possessed with Gede spirit perform rituals in the middle of Baron Samedi's tomb du

In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, voodoo believers who are supposed to be possessed with Gede spirit perform rituals in the middle of Baron Samedi's tomb du

In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, a voodoo believer who is supposed to be possessed with Gede spirit perform rituals on Baron Samedi's tomb during the annua

In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, a voodoo believer who is supposed to be possessed with Gede spirit perform rituals on Baron Samedi's tomb during the annua

In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, voodoo believers who are supposed to be possessed with Gede spirit perform rituals in the middle of the street during the

In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, voodoo believers who are supposed to be possessed with Gede spirit perform rituals in the middle of the street during the

In this Nov. 2, 2018 photo, a voodoo believer who is supposed to be possessed with Gede spirit performs rituals near Baron Samedi's tomb during the an

In this Nov. 2, 2018 photo, a voodoo believer who is supposed to be possessed with Gede spirit performs rituals near Baron Samedi's tomb during the an

In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, voodoo believers who are supposed to be possessed with Gede spirit dance in the middle of the street during the annual Voo

In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, voodoo believers who are supposed to be possessed with Gede spirit dance in the middle of the street during the annual Voo

In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, voodoo believers who are supposed to be possessed with Gede spirit walk in the middle of the street during the annual Vood

In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, voodoo believers who are supposed to be possessed with Gede spirit walk in the middle of the street during the annual Vood

In this Nov. 2, 2018 photo, Frantz Lindor, left, a voodoo believer, rests with his mate in a voodoo temple during Haiti's annual Voodoo festival Fete

In this Nov. 2, 2018 photo, Frantz Lindor, left, a voodoo believer, rests with his mate in a voodoo temple during Haiti's annual Voodoo festival Fete

In this Oct. 27, 2018 photo, Mimose Bernard, a voodoo believer, invokes a "Gede" spirit during Haiti's annual Voodoo festival Fete Gede, in Cite Solei

In this Oct. 27, 2018 photo, Mimose Bernard, a voodoo believer, invokes a "Gede" spirit during Haiti's annual Voodoo festival Fete Gede, in Cite Solei

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Dressed in black, white and purple, revelers in Haiti visit cemeteries during the country's annual Fete Gede, or the Festival of the Dead.

The celebration of spirits, which is often held during the first two days of November, coincides with the Roman Catholic festivities of All Saints' Day.

It's an intricate affair.

During the festival, believers dress up as Gede spirits known as "Loas" and say they become possessed by those who hear their prayers and provide favors to members of their congregation.

"The Gede spirit has manifested in my head for 30 years," says Atesi Auguste, who sells fried food in the streets of Cite Soleil, one of the most crowded, poorest and violent slums on the outskirts of the capital.

Auguste and her husband, Raynold Alexandre, are well known voodoo priests in the slum, and three of their six children are priests, too.

Every year during the celebration, they paint their faces with white powder, wear special clothes and walk through the shantytown's narrow pathways to pay tribute to the spirits.

They also drink and wash their faces, eyes and even genitals with a mixture of rum and hot chili peppers, and offer coffee, food, rum, music and dances to their deceased loved ones and Baron Samedi, the ruler of the graveyard.

Among all the Loas, Baron Samedi is one of the most respected and is said to be the protector of children and last hope for the sick. He is often depicted drinking alcohol, smoking tobacco and following young women in a provocative manner.

Mimose Bernard, a 44-year-old believer, performs voodoo rituals for other residents in the slum from the beginning of October to Nov. 2. She says Baron Samedi is a good spirit who helped protect her with good health and good luck.

"I remember that I was 10 years old when I first invoked the Gede spirit," said Bernard, who lives with her child in a tiny home built from old metal sheets.