All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 14 10 3 1 21 50 38 Toronto 14 9 5 0 18 48 39 N.Y. Islanders 13 8 4 1 17 42 30 Montreal 13 7 4 2 16 41 37 Boston 13 7 4 2 16 37 30 Buffalo 15 7 6 2 16 43 44 Pittsburgh 12 6 3 3 15 45 40 Columbus 14 7 6 1 15 46 51 Carolina 14 6 6 2 14 39 41 Washington 12 5 4 3 13 46 47 N.Y. Rangers 14 6 7 1 13 38 44 Philadelphia 14 6 7 1 13 43 54 Ottawa 14 5 6 3 13 45 59 New Jersey 11 5 5 1 11 34 35 Detroit 14 4 8 2 10 37 53 Florida 11 3 5 3 9 34 41 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 14 11 3 0 22 47 30 Calgary 15 9 5 1 19 52 50 Minnesota 13 8 3 2 18 40 36 Vancouver 15 9 6 0 18 47 50 Edmonton 13 8 4 1 17 40 37 Winnipeg 14 8 5 1 17 41 38 Colorado 14 7 4 3 17 52 40 San Jose 14 7 4 3 17 46 43 Dallas 13 8 5 0 16 40 34 Anaheim 15 6 6 3 15 37 42 Chicago 15 6 6 3 15 46 56 Arizona 12 7 5 0 14 35 24 Vegas 14 6 7 1 13 33 39 St. Louis 12 4 5 3 11 42 47 Los Angeles 13 4 8 1 9 28 45

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 9, Ottawa 2

Edmonton 4, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey 0

Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 0

Dallas 4, Washington 3, OT

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1

Nashville 1, Boston 0

Calgary 5, Chicago 3

Vegas 3, Carolina 0

Los Angeles 4, Columbus 1

San Jose 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 1

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Anaheim 3, Columbus 2, OT

Monday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.