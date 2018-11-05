National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|270
|202
|Miami
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|187
|225
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|198
|213
|Buffalo
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|96
|241
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|216
|184
|Tennessee
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|106
|127
|Jacksonville
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|134
|170
|Indianapolis
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|231
|213
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|1
|.688
|227
|188
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|221
|237
|Baltimore
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|213
|160
|Cleveland
|2
|6
|1
|.278
|190
|247
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|327
|226
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|220
|180
|Denver
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|205
|213
|Oakland
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|141
|252
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|160
|172
|Philadelphia
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|178
|156
|Dallas
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|140
|123
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|150
|205
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|279
|218
|Carolina
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|220
|180
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|228
|226
|Tampa Bay
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|229
|275
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|235
|153
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|1
|.611
|221
|204
|Green Bay
|3
|4
|1
|.438
|192
|204
|Detroit
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|180
|210
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|299
|200
|Seattle
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|188
|156
|Arizona
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|110
|199
|San Francisco
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|207
|239
___
|Thursday's Games
San Francisco 34, Oakland 3
|Sunday's Games
Minnesota 24, Detroit 9
Miami 13, N.Y. Jets 6
Atlanta 38, Washington 14
Kansas City 37, Cleveland 21
Pittsburgh 23, Baltimore 16
Chicago 41, Buffalo 9
Carolina 42, Tampa Bay 28
Houston 19, Denver 17
L.A. Chargers 25, Seattle 17
New Orleans 45, L.A. Rams 35
New England 31, Green Bay 17
Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati
|Monday's Games
Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday, Nov. 8
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
|Sunday, Nov. 11
Arizona at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
New England at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston
|Monday, Nov. 12
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.