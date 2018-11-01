TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. midterm elections are fast-approaching, and reports suggest that pro-Taiwan Democrat congressman, Eliot Engel, is likely to take the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC).

According to a report by Vox, a number of things would be shaken up by a Democrat-led HFAC, with the body’s priorities being thoroughly reorganized. The house would take a tougher stance on Russia and any other entities seeking to interfere in elections, the report says, as well as updating the authorization process for the use of military force abroad.

The house would also seek to end support for the war in Yemen and resolve some of President Donald Trump’s conflicts of interest abroad.

Eliot Engel has long demonstrated support for Taiwan. In a speech delivered at a legislation markup session in 2017, he commented:

“I’m a strong supporter of Taiwan. I’ve visited there many times, including with the Chairman, who has been a longstanding champion and highly regarded expert on Taiwan issues. Taiwan is a flourishing multiparty democracy of more than 20 million people and a vibrant free-market economy. It’s a leading trade partner of the United States—alongside much bigger countries like Brazil and India.”

He also said more senior-level diplomatic engagement between Taiwanese and U.S. officials should be encouraged.

Engel was also one of the key figures that spearheaded a letter to the World Health Organization (WHO) earlier this year, calling for Taiwan’s participation in the 2018 WHO Assembly. The letter both praised Taiwan’s longstanding efforts in combating global epidemics and asserted that worldwide health “should not be held hostage to China's political objectives.”

The U.S. HFAC holds hearings on legislation related to foreign diplomacy wherein experts can weigh in with knowledge to influence voters. Once legislation passes the committee, it moves on to the floor of the House of Representatives. The Taiwan Travel Act passed the committee before being signed into law on March 16 this year.

Eliot Engel would be taking over from current Republican chairman Ed Royce. Royce is also a staunch supporter of Taiwan and has been a member of the U.S. Congressional Taiwan Caucus since 1993. He was one of three congressmen to welcome President Tsai Ing-wen to the U.S. at a banquet in L.A. this August.

The 2018 U.S. midterm elections take place tomorrow, Nov. 6. Some 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Senate will be contested, as well as seats in a number of local elections.