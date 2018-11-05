  1. Home
China's Xi promises market opening as import fair begins

By  Associated Press
2018/11/05 10:42
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses a banquet on the eve of the China International Import Ex

Chinese paramilitary policemen march past a billboard for the China International Import Expo on the eve of its opening in Shanghai, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2

Workers clean the floor near a mascot of the China International Import Expo on the eve of its opening in Shanghai, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Facing a bli

Workers roll bundles near a billboard of the China International Import Expo mascot on the eve of its opening in Shanghai, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Facin

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping has promised to open China's market wider as he opened a trade fair meant to promote the country's image as an importer, but he offered no response to U.S. and European complaints about technology policy and curbs on foreign business.

Xi spoke Monday at the China International Import Expo, which is being attended by 3,600 companies and foreign leaders including Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of Russia.

In a speech to a VIP audience, Xi said further opening to imports is a "sincere commitment" by Beijing. But he made no mention of complaints that China's plans for state-led development of technology industries and curbs on access to its domestic industries violate its free-trade obligations.