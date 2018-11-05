PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel have agreed to expand and strengthen their strategic relations.

Diaz-Canel arrived in Pyongyang with his wife on Sunday and was met at the airport by Kim, who joined him on the ride into the city past flower-waving and cheering crowds. North Korea's state media reported that the two held talks and stressed their shared socialist history and vowed continued solidarity.

North Korea's media said the talks proceeded in a "comradely and friendly atmosphere."

Diaz-Canel, on his first international tour since assuming office in April, arrived in Pyongyang from Russia, where he met with President Vladimir Putin.

According to Cuban media, he was to leave Pyongyang on Tuesday and visit China, Vietnam and Laos.