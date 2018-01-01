  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' sets 2 world records

Kuo Hsing-chun sets 2 world records, grabs 2 gold and 1 bronze at 2018 World Weightlifting Championships

  195
By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/05 10:03
Kuo Hsing-chun.

Kuo Hsing-chun. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's "Goddess of Weightlifting," Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳), set two world records and grabbed two gold medals and a silver at the 2018 World Weightlifting Championships yesterday (Nov. 4) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Competing in the women's 59 kilogram class, she completed a 105 kg lift to capture gold, executed a clean and jerk of 132 kg to win silver, and took another gold medal for hoisting a combined total of 237 kg, reported Liberty Times

Kuo, who has moved from the 58 kg class to the 59 kg class, successfully lifted 105 to seize the gold and set a new world record. In the clean and jerk, Kuo was able to raise 132 kg, but was surpassed by China's Chen Guiming with 133 kg for the gold. 

Kuo then broke another world record and captured the gold by finishing with a combined lift of 237 kg. Kuo was joined by 11 other Taiwanese athletes at the event, including fellow female weightlifter Lin Tzu-chi (林子琦), a gold medalist in the women's 63-kg weightlifting category in the 2014 Asian Games.
Weightlifter
weightlifting
Taiwanese athletes
Team Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Team Taiwan referendum brings both opportunities and risks
Team Taiwan referendum brings both opportunities and risks
2018/10/15 10:37
Referendum to scrap 'Chinese Taipei' officially approved for vote in November
Referendum to scrap 'Chinese Taipei' officially approved for vote in November
2018/10/09 16:18
Petition to scrap 'Chinese Taipei' for 'Taiwan' accepted by CEC
Petition to scrap 'Chinese Taipei' for 'Taiwan' accepted by CEC
2018/10/09 10:14
'Team Taiwan' petition submitted to Election Commission with 520,000 signatures
'Team Taiwan' petition submitted to Election Commission with 520,000 signatures
2018/09/03 15:32
'Team Taiwan' 2020 petition surpasses 400,000 signatures
'Team Taiwan' 2020 petition surpasses 400,000 signatures
2018/08/29 16:57