TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's "Goddess of Weightlifting," Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳), set two world records and grabbed two gold medals and a silver at the 2018 World Weightlifting Championships yesterday (Nov. 4) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Competing in the women's 59 kilogram class, she completed a 105 kg lift to capture gold, executed a clean and jerk of 132 kg to win silver, and took another gold medal for hoisting a combined total of 237 kg, reported Liberty Times.

Kuo, who has moved from the 58 kg class to the 59 kg class, successfully lifted 105 to seize the gold and set a new world record. In the clean and jerk, Kuo was able to raise 132 kg, but was surpassed by China's Chen Guiming with 133 kg for the gold.

Kuo then broke another world record and captured the gold by finishing with a combined lift of 237 kg. Kuo was joined by 11 other Taiwanese athletes at the event, including fellow female weightlifter Lin Tzu-chi (林子琦), a gold medalist in the women's 63-kg weightlifting category in the 2014 Asian Games.