LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau holed an eagle putt from just inside 60 feet on the 16th hole that carried him to a 5-under 66 and a one-shot victory over Patrick Cantlay in the Shriners Hospital for Children Open on Sunday.

DeChambeau won for the fourth time in his last 12 starts on the PGA Tour and moved to No. 5 in the world ranking.

He had to survive a wild back nine at the TPC Summerlin in which four players had a share of the lead at some point. Cantlay had a one-shot lead until flubbing a bunker shot on the par-3 17th to make bogey. One hole behind the defending champion, DeChambeau made his eagle putt to take the lead.

Cantlay birdied the 18th for a 65, but came up one shot short.