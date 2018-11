DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan beat New Zealand by 47 runs in the third and final Twenty20 on Sunday to win the series 3-0:

___

Pakistan 166-3 (Babar Azam 79, Mohammad Hafeez 53 not out; Colin de Grandhomme 2-41) def. New Zealand 119 in 16.5 overs (Kane Williamson 60; Shadab Khan 3-30, Waqas Maqsood 2-21) by 47 runs.