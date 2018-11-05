1 dead after planes collide in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Paramedics say one person is dead after two small planes crashed mid-air in Canada's capital of Ottawa.

Ottawa police said Sunday the accident occurred over the west end of the city just after 10 a.m. local time.

Staff Sgt. Jamie Harper says one plane crashed into a field and the other managed to land at the Ottawa International Airport after the collision.

A spokesman for Ottawa paramedics, Marc-Antoine Deschamps, says one person who was in the plane that crashed in the field was pronounced dead on scene.

Deschamps says no injuries were reported from the other plane.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the plane that landed at the airport sustained minor damage.

Police say it is not yet known how many people were aboard either aircraft.