PARIS (AP) — Nantes striker Emiliano Sala moved one goal behind France star Kylian Mbappe atop the league scoring charts after netting twice in a 5-0 home win against Guingamp on Sunday.

The imposing center forward converted a penalty late in the first half and completed the scoring late on for his 10th goal in 12 games. Sala is only two goals behind his career-best tally of 12, which he managed for Nantes in the last two seasons.

Nantes continued its resurgence under new coach Vahid Halilhodzic, a former Nantes striker who scored more than 100 goals for the club and helped it win the French title in 1983.

Halilhodzic was fired as Japan coach on April 7, two months before the World Cup in Russia, despite leading Japan to a berth in the tournament.

A third straight league win, with 11 goals scored during that spell, has pushed Halilhodzic's Nantes into 10th place following a difficult start to the campaign.

Guingamp remains bottom when a draw would have sent former France great Thierry Henry's struggling Monaco side into last place instead.

Also, winger Romain Hamouma scored an 89th-minute winner as fifth-place Saint-Etienne beat Angers 4-3.

Later Sunday, Montpellier needed to beat Marseille by a two-goal margin to climb up to second place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports