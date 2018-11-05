LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match rugby league series when it defeated New Zealand 20-14 in the second test at Anfield on Sunday.

Man of the match Tommy Makinson scored a hat trick of tries for the home team and Jake Connor added another touchdown.

New Zealand had tries from Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Ken Maumalo.

England also won the first test 18-16 in Hull. The final match is in Leeds next Sunday.

