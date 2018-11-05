BC-SOC--English Results

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/11/05 00:23
LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Leicester vs. Southampton

Burton Albion 3, Nottingham Forest 2

Bournemouth 2, Norwich 1

Wednesday's Matches

Arsenal 2, Blackpool 1

West Ham 1, Tottenham 3

Chelsea 3, Derby 2

Middlesbrough 1, Crystal Palace 0

Thursday's Match

Man City 2, Fulham 0

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Bournemouth 1, Man United 2

West Ham 4, Burnley 2

Newcastle 1, Watford 0

Cardiff 0, Leicester 1

Everton 3, Brighton 1

Arsenal 1, Liverpool 1

Wolverhampton 2, Tottenham 3

Sunday's Matches

Man City vs. Southampton

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Monday's Match

Huddersfield vs. Fulham

England Championship
Friday's Match

Aston Villa 2, Bolton 0

Saturday's Matches

Brentford 2, Millwall 0

Derby 3, Birmingham 1

Nottingham Forest 1, Sheffield United 0

Rotherham 2, Swansea 1

Ipswich 1, Preston 1

Reading 3, Bristol City 2

Blackburn 1, QPR 0

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Norwich 4

Hull 1, West Brom 0

Stoke 0, Middlesbrough 0

Sunday's Match

Wigan 1, Leeds 2

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Scunthorpe 3, Oxford United 3

Blackpool 0, Bristol Rovers 3

Bradford 0, Portsmouth 1

Gillingham 3, Fleetwood Town 0

Rochdale 0, Luton Town 0

Wycombe 1, Peterborough 0

Plymouth 0, Sunderland 2

Barnsley 1, Southend 0

Coventry 1, Accrington Stanley 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, Shrewsbury 2

Walsall 1, Burton Albion 3

Charlton 2, Doncaster 0

Tuesday's Matches

Gillingham vs. Blackpool

Walsall vs. Charlton

England League Two
Tuesday's Match

Crewe 0, Mansfield Town 3

Saturday's Matches

Lincoln City 2, Forest Green Rovers 1

Northampton 2, Crewe 0

Cheltenham 2, Mansfield Town 2

Colchester 1, Swindon 0

Tranmere Rovers 2, Exeter 0

Stevenage 3, Oldham 2

Cambridge United 1, Grimsby Town 0

Crawley Town 0, Milton Keynes Dons 4

Port Vale 2, Notts County 2

Macclesfield Town 1, Bury 4

Morecambe 2, Yeovil 1

Carlisle 3, Newport County 2

Tuesday's Matches

Notts County vs. Oldham

Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town