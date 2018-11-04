KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — One of the world's most accomplished offshore powerboat racers is hoping to earn two more world titles this week at the Key West World Championships in the Florida Keys.

John Tomlinson of Miami has amassed 46 national and world titles in his 32-year career.

In Key West, he plans to race two different boats during separate races scheduled for Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

In the Superboat class, Tomlinson is teamed with Myrick Coil of Osage Beach, Missouri, in Performance Boat Center. In the Superboat Unlimited-class race, he plans to throttle Victory, piloted by Salem Ali Aladidi of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Wednesday's and Friday's races account for 50 percent of accumulated points. Sunday's final races, worth the remaining 50 percent, determine world champions.

About 40 boats have registered for the Florida Keys event.