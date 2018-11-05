Strongman and extreme athlete Ross Edgley completed his 2,883-kilometer (1,791-mile) swim around Great Britain on Sunday, reaching his starting point at the southeast town of Margate after more than five months.

Edgley is the first man ever to accomplish this feat.

The 33-year-old swam for six or more hours per day and slept in a support boat. He had left Margate on June first, initially hoping to complete the journey within 100 days. However, it was actually 157 days before he returned to stay on solid ground.

Hundreds of fans swam the last mile with the British athlete on Sunday.

"Sorry I'm late," he told family members who gathered to greet him.

The widely-publicized feat was sponsored by the Red Bull energy drink. According to the World Open Water Swimming Association, Edgley was stung by jellyfish 37 times during the swim and his tongue was damaged due to constant exposure to salt water.

He also ate more than 500 bananas and other high-energy food to help provide him with some 500,000 calories needed to complete the trip.

Edgley's "Great British Swim" is only the latest feat of strength performed by the athlete. In 2016, he completed the world's longest rope climb by climbing the length equivalent to the height of Mount Everest. He has also completed a marathon while pulling a car and swam more than 100 kilometers while dragging a 100-pound (45.4 kilo) log.

