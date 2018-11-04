|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|11
|8
|3
|0
|21
|5
|27
|Man City
|10
|8
|2
|0
|27
|3
|26
|Chelsea
|10
|7
|3
|0
|24
|7
|24
|Tottenham
|11
|8
|0
|3
|19
|10
|24
|Arsenal
|11
|7
|2
|2
|25
|14
|23
|Bournemouth
|11
|6
|2
|3
|20
|14
|20
|Man United
|11
|6
|2
|3
|19
|18
|20
|Watford
|11
|6
|1
|4
|16
|13
|19
|Everton
|11
|5
|3
|3
|19
|15
|18
|Leicester
|11
|5
|1
|5
|17
|16
|16
|Wolverhampton
|11
|4
|3
|4
|11
|12
|15
|Brighton
|11
|4
|2
|5
|12
|16
|14
|West Ham
|11
|3
|2
|6
|13
|17
|11
|Crystal Palace
|10
|2
|2
|6
|7
|13
|8
|Burnley
|11
|2
|2
|7
|12
|25
|8
|Southampton
|10
|1
|4
|5
|6
|14
|7
|Newcastle
|11
|1
|3
|7
|7
|14
|6
|Cardiff
|11
|1
|2
|8
|9
|24
|5
|Fulham
|10
|1
|2
|7
|11
|28
|5
|Huddersfield
|10
|0
|3
|7
|4
|21
|3
|Saturday, Nov. 3
Bournemouth 1, Man United 2
West Ham 4, Burnley 2
Newcastle 1, Watford 0
Cardiff 0, Leicester 1
Everton 3, Brighton 1
Arsenal 1, Liverpool 1
Wolverhampton 2, Tottenham 3
|Sunday, Nov. 4
Man City vs. Southampton 1500 GMT
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace 1600 GMT
|Monday, Nov. 5
Huddersfield vs. Fulham 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|16
|9
|3
|4
|24
|17
|30
|Sheffield United
|16
|9
|2
|5
|27
|19
|29
|Middlesbrough
|16
|7
|7
|2
|17
|8
|28
|Derby
|16
|8
|4
|4
|25
|17
|28
|Leeds
|15
|7
|6
|2
|26
|12
|27
|Nottingham Forest
|16
|6
|8
|2
|23
|16
|26
|West Brom
|16
|7
|4
|5
|33
|24
|25
|Blackburn
|16
|6
|7
|3
|19
|20
|25
|Swansea
|16
|6
|5
|5
|18
|13
|23
|Birmingham
|16
|5
|8
|3
|20
|17
|23
|QPR
|16
|7
|2
|7
|15
|20
|23
|Bristol City
|16
|6
|4
|6
|20
|18
|22
|Brentford
|16
|5
|6
|5
|25
|20
|21
|Aston Villa
|16
|5
|6
|5
|24
|23
|21
|Stoke
|16
|5
|6
|5
|19
|20
|21
|Wigan
|15
|6
|2
|7
|18
|22
|20
|Sheffield Wednesday
|16
|5
|4
|7
|21
|30
|19
|Rotherham
|16
|4
|5
|7
|13
|22
|17
|Millwall
|16
|4
|4
|8
|19
|25
|16
|Bolton
|16
|4
|4
|8
|11
|22
|16
|Preston
|16
|3
|6
|7
|25
|30
|15
|Reading
|16
|4
|3
|9
|22
|27
|15
|Hull
|16
|4
|3
|9
|13
|21
|15
|Ipswich
|16
|1
|7
|8
|12
|26
|10
|Friday, Nov. 2
Aston Villa 2, Bolton 0
|Saturday, Nov. 3
Brentford 2, Millwall 0
Derby 3, Birmingham 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Sheffield United 0
Rotherham 2, Swansea 1
Ipswich 1, Preston 1
Reading 3, Bristol City 2
Blackburn 1, QPR 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Norwich 4
Hull 1, West Brom 0
Stoke 0, Middlesbrough 0
|Sunday, Nov. 4
Wigan vs. Leeds 1330 GMT
|Friday, Nov. 9
Sheffield United vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Nov. 10
Bolton vs. Swansea 1500 GMT
Norwich vs. Millwall 1500 GMT
Blackburn vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT
Reading vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Wigan 1500 GMT
QPR vs. Brentford 1500 GMT
Bristol City vs. Preston 1500 GMT
Derby vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT
Birmingham vs. Hull 1500 GMT
West Brom vs. Leeds 1730 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portsmouth
|17
|11
|5
|1
|28
|14
|38
|Sunderland
|16
|10
|5
|1
|32
|13
|35
|Peterborough
|17
|10
|3
|4
|33
|22
|33
|Barnsley
|16
|9
|4
|3
|29
|14
|31
|Luton Town
|17
|8
|5
|4
|27
|19
|29
|Accrington Stanley
|17
|7
|7
|3
|21
|19
|28
|Coventry
|17
|8
|4
|5
|20
|18
|28
|Charlton
|16
|7
|4
|5
|24
|20
|25
|Doncaster
|17
|7
|4
|6
|25
|24
|25
|Walsall
|16
|7
|4
|5
|19
|22
|25
|Fleetwood Town
|17
|6
|5
|6
|24
|19
|23
|Southend
|17
|7
|2
|8
|21
|22
|23
|Blackpool
|15
|5
|7
|3
|17
|15
|22
|Burton Albion
|16
|6
|3
|7
|22
|22
|21
|Wycombe
|17
|5
|6
|6
|23
|24
|21
|Rochdale
|17
|5
|5
|7
|22
|31
|20
|Gillingham
|16
|5
|3
|8
|26
|28
|18
|Shrewsbury
|17
|4
|6
|7
|16
|20
|18
|Scunthorpe
|17
|4
|6
|7
|26
|37
|18
|Bristol Rovers
|17
|4
|5
|8
|14
|14
|17
|Oxford United
|17
|3
|6
|8
|20
|27
|15
|Plymouth
|17
|3
|4
|10
|18
|29
|13
|AFC Wimbledon
|17
|3
|2
|12
|11
|26
|11
|Bradford
|17
|3
|1
|13
|12
|31
|10
|Saturday, Nov. 3
Scunthorpe 3, Oxford United 3
Blackpool 0, Bristol Rovers 3
Bradford 0, Portsmouth 1
Gillingham 3, Fleetwood Town 0
Rochdale 0, Luton Town 0
Wycombe 1, Peterborough 0
Plymouth 0, Sunderland 2
Barnsley 1, Southend 0
Coventry 1, Accrington Stanley 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Shrewsbury 2
Walsall 1, Burton Albion 3
Charlton 2, Doncaster 0
|Tuesday, Nov. 6
Gillingham vs. Blackpool 1945 GMT
Walsall vs. Charlton 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|17
|11
|3
|3
|32
|15
|36
|Milton Keynes Dons
|17
|9
|7
|1
|24
|10
|34
|Colchester
|17
|9
|4
|4
|31
|16
|31
|Tranmere
|17
|8
|6
|3
|25
|16
|30
|Exeter
|17
|8
|5
|4
|26
|17
|29
|Newport County
|17
|8
|5
|4
|25
|29
|29
|Stevenage
|17
|8
|4
|5
|21
|16
|28
|Forest Green
|17
|6
|9
|2
|26
|17
|27
|Bury
|17
|7
|5
|5
|28
|18
|26
|Mansfield Town
|16
|5
|10
|1
|23
|12
|25
|Carlisle
|17
|7
|2
|8
|19
|22
|23
|Crawley Town
|17
|7
|2
|8
|24
|29
|23
|Port Vale
|17
|6
|4
|7
|17
|21
|22
|Yeovil
|16
|5
|6
|5
|23
|18
|21
|Northampton
|17
|5
|6
|6
|20
|21
|21
|Swindon
|17
|5
|6
|6
|19
|22
|21
|Oldham
|16
|5
|5
|6
|21
|18
|20
|Crewe
|17
|5
|4
|8
|16
|19
|19
|Cambridge United
|17
|5
|3
|9
|16
|27
|18
|Morecambe
|17
|5
|2
|10
|17
|29
|17
|Grimsby Town
|16
|4
|3
|9
|10
|21
|15
|Notts County
|16
|3
|4
|9
|20
|36
|13
|Cheltenham
|16
|2
|5
|9
|12
|25
|11
|Macclesfield
|17
|1
|4
|12
|14
|35
|7
|Tuesday, Oct. 30
Crewe 0, Mansfield Town 3
|Saturday, Nov. 3
Lincoln City 2, Forest Green 1
Northampton 2, Crewe 0
Cheltenham 2, Mansfield Town 2
Colchester 1, Swindon 0
Tranmere 2, Exeter 0
Stevenage 3, Oldham 2
Cambridge United 1, Grimsby Town 0
Crawley Town 0, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Port Vale 2, Notts County 2
Macclesfield 1, Bury 4
Morecambe 2, Yeovil 1
Carlisle 3, Newport County 2
|Tuesday, Nov. 6
Notts County vs. Oldham 1945 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town 1945 GMT