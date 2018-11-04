  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/11/04 23:10
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 11 8 3 0 21 5 27
Man City 10 8 2 0 27 3 26
Chelsea 10 7 3 0 24 7 24
Tottenham 11 8 0 3 19 10 24
Arsenal 11 7 2 2 25 14 23
Bournemouth 11 6 2 3 20 14 20
Man United 11 6 2 3 19 18 20
Watford 11 6 1 4 16 13 19
Everton 11 5 3 3 19 15 18
Leicester 11 5 1 5 17 16 16
Wolverhampton 11 4 3 4 11 12 15
Brighton 11 4 2 5 12 16 14
West Ham 11 3 2 6 13 17 11
Crystal Palace 10 2 2 6 7 13 8
Burnley 11 2 2 7 12 25 8
Southampton 10 1 4 5 6 14 7
Newcastle 11 1 3 7 7 14 6
Cardiff 11 1 2 8 9 24 5
Fulham 10 1 2 7 11 28 5
Huddersfield 10 0 3 7 4 21 3
Saturday, Nov. 3

Bournemouth 1, Man United 2

West Ham 4, Burnley 2

Newcastle 1, Watford 0

Cardiff 0, Leicester 1

Everton 3, Brighton 1

Arsenal 1, Liverpool 1

Wolverhampton 2, Tottenham 3

Sunday, Nov. 4

Man City vs. Southampton 1500 GMT

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace 1600 GMT

Monday, Nov. 5

Huddersfield vs. Fulham 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Norwich 16 9 3 4 24 17 30
Sheffield United 16 9 2 5 27 19 29
Middlesbrough 16 7 7 2 17 8 28
Derby 16 8 4 4 25 17 28
Leeds 15 7 6 2 26 12 27
Nottingham Forest 16 6 8 2 23 16 26
West Brom 16 7 4 5 33 24 25
Blackburn 16 6 7 3 19 20 25
Swansea 16 6 5 5 18 13 23
Birmingham 16 5 8 3 20 17 23
QPR 16 7 2 7 15 20 23
Bristol City 16 6 4 6 20 18 22
Brentford 16 5 6 5 25 20 21
Aston Villa 16 5 6 5 24 23 21
Stoke 16 5 6 5 19 20 21
Wigan 15 6 2 7 18 22 20
Sheffield Wednesday 16 5 4 7 21 30 19
Rotherham 16 4 5 7 13 22 17
Millwall 16 4 4 8 19 25 16
Bolton 16 4 4 8 11 22 16
Preston 16 3 6 7 25 30 15
Reading 16 4 3 9 22 27 15
Hull 16 4 3 9 13 21 15
Ipswich 16 1 7 8 12 26 10
Friday, Nov. 2

Aston Villa 2, Bolton 0

Saturday, Nov. 3

Brentford 2, Millwall 0

Derby 3, Birmingham 1

Nottingham Forest 1, Sheffield United 0

Rotherham 2, Swansea 1

Ipswich 1, Preston 1

Reading 3, Bristol City 2

Blackburn 1, QPR 0

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Norwich 4

Hull 1, West Brom 0

Stoke 0, Middlesbrough 0

Sunday, Nov. 4

Wigan vs. Leeds 1330 GMT

Friday, Nov. 9

Sheffield United vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT

Saturday, Nov. 10

Bolton vs. Swansea 1500 GMT

Norwich vs. Millwall 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Wigan 1500 GMT

QPR vs. Brentford 1500 GMT

Bristol City vs. Preston 1500 GMT

Derby vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT

Birmingham vs. Hull 1500 GMT

West Brom vs. Leeds 1730 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portsmouth 17 11 5 1 28 14 38
Sunderland 16 10 5 1 32 13 35
Peterborough 17 10 3 4 33 22 33
Barnsley 16 9 4 3 29 14 31
Luton Town 17 8 5 4 27 19 29
Accrington Stanley 17 7 7 3 21 19 28
Coventry 17 8 4 5 20 18 28
Charlton 16 7 4 5 24 20 25
Doncaster 17 7 4 6 25 24 25
Walsall 16 7 4 5 19 22 25
Fleetwood Town 17 6 5 6 24 19 23
Southend 17 7 2 8 21 22 23
Blackpool 15 5 7 3 17 15 22
Burton Albion 16 6 3 7 22 22 21
Wycombe 17 5 6 6 23 24 21
Rochdale 17 5 5 7 22 31 20
Gillingham 16 5 3 8 26 28 18
Shrewsbury 17 4 6 7 16 20 18
Scunthorpe 17 4 6 7 26 37 18
Bristol Rovers 17 4 5 8 14 14 17
Oxford United 17 3 6 8 20 27 15
Plymouth 17 3 4 10 18 29 13
AFC Wimbledon 17 3 2 12 11 26 11
Bradford 17 3 1 13 12 31 10
Saturday, Nov. 3

Scunthorpe 3, Oxford United 3

Blackpool 0, Bristol Rovers 3

Bradford 0, Portsmouth 1

Gillingham 3, Fleetwood Town 0

Rochdale 0, Luton Town 0

Wycombe 1, Peterborough 0

Plymouth 0, Sunderland 2

Barnsley 1, Southend 0

Coventry 1, Accrington Stanley 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, Shrewsbury 2

Walsall 1, Burton Albion 3

Charlton 2, Doncaster 0

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Gillingham vs. Blackpool 1945 GMT

Walsall vs. Charlton 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 17 11 3 3 32 15 36
Milton Keynes Dons 17 9 7 1 24 10 34
Colchester 17 9 4 4 31 16 31
Tranmere 17 8 6 3 25 16 30
Exeter 17 8 5 4 26 17 29
Newport County 17 8 5 4 25 29 29
Stevenage 17 8 4 5 21 16 28
Forest Green 17 6 9 2 26 17 27
Bury 17 7 5 5 28 18 26
Mansfield Town 16 5 10 1 23 12 25
Carlisle 17 7 2 8 19 22 23
Crawley Town 17 7 2 8 24 29 23
Port Vale 17 6 4 7 17 21 22
Yeovil 16 5 6 5 23 18 21
Northampton 17 5 6 6 20 21 21
Swindon 17 5 6 6 19 22 21
Oldham 16 5 5 6 21 18 20
Crewe 17 5 4 8 16 19 19
Cambridge United 17 5 3 9 16 27 18
Morecambe 17 5 2 10 17 29 17
Grimsby Town 16 4 3 9 10 21 15
Notts County 16 3 4 9 20 36 13
Cheltenham 16 2 5 9 12 25 11
Macclesfield 17 1 4 12 14 35 7
Tuesday, Oct. 30

Crewe 0, Mansfield Town 3

Saturday, Nov. 3

Lincoln City 2, Forest Green 1

Northampton 2, Crewe 0

Cheltenham 2, Mansfield Town 2

Colchester 1, Swindon 0

Tranmere 2, Exeter 0

Stevenage 3, Oldham 2

Cambridge United 1, Grimsby Town 0

Crawley Town 0, Milton Keynes Dons 4

Port Vale 2, Notts County 2

Macclesfield 1, Bury 4

Morecambe 2, Yeovil 1

Carlisle 3, Newport County 2

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Notts County vs. Oldham 1945 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town 1945 GMT