LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Police in India say they are investigating allegations that a 4-year-old girl was gang-raped while being treated in an intensive care unit at a hospital in the country's north.

Local police official Mahesh Srivastava said Sunday that the girl told her grandmother she was raped by a hospital attendant and four others when she was alone Saturday night.

He said one man was in custody and police are looking for others. Police have asked for CCTV footage.

He said the girl had been in the hospital for four days and was being treated for a snake bite.

The hospital is in Uttar Pradesh.

India has been shaken by a series of sexual assaults in recent years, including the gang-rape and murder of a student on a moving New Delhi bus.