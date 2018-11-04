Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, a ride on in the trunk of a taxi, in Acayucan, Veracruz state, Mexico,
Central American migrants, part of a thousands-strong caravan hoping to reach the U.S., rest in an abandoned hotel in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mex
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, travel during the night on a truck in Orizaba, Veracruz state, Mexico,
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, stand in a line to receive food while traveling during the night on a
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, dress with donated trousers due to the cold temperature while travelin
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S., take a bath in Isla, Veracruz state, Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Phot
A boy gives food to central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, as they travel on a truck, in Loma Bonita, Oaxaca
A family of Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. have a snack, in Acayucan, Veracruz state, Mexico, Saturday, Nov.
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, travel on a truck in Loma Bonita, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Saturday, Nov.
ISLA, Mexico (AP) — The Latest on the caravans of migrants making their way through Mexico to the United States (all times local):
7:30 a.m.
Thousands of Central American migrants are pushing more quickly through Mexico in the hopes of fulfilling their dream of reaching the United States.
The majority of the roughly 4,000 migrants are headed Sunday toward the town of Cordoba, Veracruz, which is about 124 miles (200 kilometers) up the road. The daily trek will be one of the longest yet, as the exhausted group of travelers tries to make progress any way they can.
The journey now appears to be taking its toll.
A day prior, the group was beset by divisions as some migrants argued with caravan organizers and criticized Mexican officials before setting out on their own toward Puebla and Mexico City. Many are fighting off blistered feet and coughs.
It remained to be seen if the main contingent will continue directly north through the Gulf coast state of Veracruz or veer slightly westward and make a stop in the country's capital.
Mynor Chavez is a 19-year-old migrant who said he could not get ahead in his home country.
"I have no hope. I graduated as a computer technician and not even with a degree have I been able to find work," he said.