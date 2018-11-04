WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Second-place Manchester City can leapfrog Liverpool to the top of the Premier League standings with a victory at home to Southampton. Chelsea, which is third, also hosts London rival Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. By Tony Jimenez. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. By 1800 GMT. With separates.

TEN--PARIS MASTERS

PARIS — Novak Djokovic looks to win the Paris Masters for a record-extending fifth time and join Rafael Nadal on a record 33 Masters titles. He faces unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov, who has only won three career titles and never played in a Masters final before. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By 1700 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Sevilla tries to keep pace with leader Barcelona when it visits Real Sociedad in the Spanish league. Surprising Alaves also can stay near the top with a win at Eibar. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words. By 2000 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — AC Milan needs to win at Udinese to maintain hold of fourth place after Lazio beat Spal 4-1 in the lunchtime fixture. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. By 2200 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Borussia Moenchengladbach and Werder Bremen aim to keep pace with the Bundesliga leaders in games against Fortuna Duesseldorf and Mainz, respectively. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos. By 1900 GMT.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Montpellier can move up to third place in the French league on goal difference if it beats Marseille at home by two goals. In other matches, Saint-Etienne hosts Angers and Nantes takes on last-place Guingamp. UPCOMING: 400 words. By 2130 GMT.

ALSO:

— CRI--AUSTRALIA-SOUTH AFRICA — South Africa cruises to 6-wicket win over Australia. SENT: 388 words, photos.

— TEN--WTA ELITE TROPHY — Barty beats Wang to win WTA Elite Trophy final. SENT: 143 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.