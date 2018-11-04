BANGKOK (AP) — Leicester City manager Claude Puel led his soccer team's players as they arrived at a Bangkok temple to pay their respects to the club's late founder.

Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died last week when his helicopter crashed in a parking lot next to the English Premier League club's stadium.

The funeral began on Saturday, with other ceremonies scheduled through Nov. 9.

The players arrived Sunday after traveling to Bangkok following their match with Cardiff City the day before. In its first game since Vichai's death, Leicester won an emotional and highly charged match 1-0.

Vichai oversaw one of the greatest underdog successes in sports when his 5,000-1 outsiders won the English Premier League title in 2016.