Keelung-Taipei light rail proposal set for government review next year

NT$10.3b Keelung-Taipei rail proposal to be sent to the Executive Yuan in new year

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/04 20:51
(Image from Keelung City Government)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A feasibility study for a proposed Keelung-Taipei City rail link has been completed and is expected to be sent to the Executive Yuan for consideration in the new year, reported CNA.

The proposed NT$10.3 billion (US$340 million) rail link will transport commuters from Keelung City to Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in about 30 minutes.

The plan hopes to reduce congestion, which occurs due to bottlenecks in trains connecting Taipei with Keelung City, Hualien, and Taitung.

The feasibility study commissioned by the Keelung City Government, was also internally reviewed by the local government early last month, reports suggest.

Wen Tai-hsin (溫代欣) of the Railway Bureau, Ministry of Transportation and Communications told CNA the proposal will exploit current infrastructure and add to it.

Wen added that no significant land acquisition will need to occur, and the project will take six years to complete after approval.

The proposed line is 19 kilometers in total, and has scope for connections at various train stations in New Taipei City.
TRA
Taiwan Railway
Keelung City
rail infrastructure

