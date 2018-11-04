Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 4, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;SSW;7;75%;71%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;90;71;Plenty of sunshine;90;72;ENE;6;37%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;A bit of rain;62;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;60;52;NNE;12;85%;79%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;64;52;Partly sunny;71;53;W;7;59%;67%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;52;43;Partly sunny;55;47;SSE;8;89%;21%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;33;19;Plenty of sun;31;18;NE;3;62%;2%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;61;37;Mostly cloudy;65;44;E;7;31%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;36;30;Cloudy and breezy;37;31;SSW;15;72%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;85;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;E;10;67%;58%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;69;56;Periods of sun;70;56;NNW;7;69%;3%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;64;56;Partly sunny;64;56;WSW;17;67%;31%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Rain and a t-storm;65;59;Showers around;72;58;SE;11;89%;88%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;75;ESE;5;72%;67%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;85;65;More sun than clouds;83;63;E;7;59%;10%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine;94;76;Partly sunny, warm;96;75;NNE;6;52%;4%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;68;53;Rain;67;50;SW;11;77%;94%;1

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;52;36;Partly sunny, chilly;50;36;ENE;6;47%;1%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;69;51;Partly sunny, mild;68;49;SE;12;50%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clearing;55;46;Partly sunny, warm;63;48;SE;8;74%;2%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;66;48;Spotty showers;63;47;ENE;5;78%;85%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;77;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;65;ENE;4;82%;79%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds and fog;65;44;Clouds and sun, mild;63;44;E;9;66%;4%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and clouds;57;42;Partly sunny;58;49;S;3;82%;33%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds and fog;65;44;Fog, then sun;64;48;ENE;6;71%;26%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;69;45;Fog, then some sun;66;44;SE;6;55%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;78;65;Clearing;75;64;ESE;7;70%;28%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm, warmer;84;64;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;65;NW;5;42%;58%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;69;46;Mostly sunny;69;50;NNE;5;60%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;84;63;Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;N;7;48%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;65;52;A t-storm in spots;58;51;S;13;50%;72%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;66;Showers and t-storms;79;67;NE;3;79%;76%;7

Chennai, India;Some sun, a t-storm;90;76;A t-storm in spots;89;75;NE;7;74%;41%;7

Chicago, United States;Rain, windy;54;45;Mostly cloudy;53;48;E;11;70%;81%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;NE;6;76%;72%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a shower;50;47;Low clouds and fog;52;48;E;7;85%;9%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;84;75;High clouds;84;76;NNW;10;72%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;66;53;Warmer with clearing;77;53;N;10;69%;16%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;90;73;Some sun, pleasant;90;73;ESE;9;66%;29%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, nice;84;58;Hazy sun;82;55;NW;7;57%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Turning cloudy;52;36;A shower in places;54;30;S;8;36%;45%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;87;72;A t-storm in spots;90;74;ESE;5;66%;55%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;97;73;Couple of t-storms;92;74;E;5;63%;64%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;56;48;A touch of rain;53;48;SSE;10;90%;87%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and cool;51;27;Plenty of sun;59;31;NNE;5;32%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;70;57;Rain tapering off;62;53;W;16;62%;67%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sunshine;84;70;Clouds and sun;86;71;SSE;4;72%;11%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;80;57;Partly sunny;90;60;NE;5;34%;6%;14

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;72;Mostly sunny;86;70;E;9;67%;27%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;49;40;Partly sunny;45;42;S;10;88%;47%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;93;78;Partial sunshine;93;78;SE;5;68%;20%;8

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sunshine;83;73;Mostly sunny, humid;82;74;E;10;70%;15%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;84;74;Mostly sunny;85;72;ENE;12;65%;44%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;88;70;A shower in the p.m.;89;68;SSE;6;54%;59%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;76;49;Hazy sun;75;47;NNE;6;62%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, nice;69;59;Clouds and sun;67;58;NE;10;70%;19%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;N;6;69%;81%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;Sunshine and nice;89;75;N;7;59%;34%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;79;58;Increasing clouds;82;57;WNW;11;40%;55%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and delightful;68;27;Plenty of sun;65;29;ESE;4;12%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;91;69;Hazy sunshine;94;66;NNE;8;16%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;73;47;Sunny and pleasant;75;46;SW;6;49%;2%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;96;71;Sunny and beautiful;96;71;NNW;11;18%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, mild;50;46;Partly sunny;53;35;SE;6;77%;14%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;88;75;Mostly sunny;87;76;NNE;6;61%;26%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;73;Showers and t-storms;88;73;NNW;5;71%;88%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, humid;92;74;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SSW;5;67%;42%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;NE;3;81%;79%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, a t-storm;56;40;A shower or t-storm;57;41;W;9;65%;73%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;88;77;Showers and t-storms;87;77;SSW;6;79%;71%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;71;63;High clouds;70;63;S;8;74%;9%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Afternoon rain;63;51;Periods of sun;59;51;WNW;10;68%;69%;3

London, United Kingdom;A touch of rain;55;47;Periods of sun;59;52;SE;7;84%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;84;57;Patchy fog, then sun;77;57;SE;5;55%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;84;77;Showers and t-storms;88;78;WSW;6;72%;77%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;61;48;A little a.m. rain;52;40;W;9;64%;84%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;78;Clouds and sun;87;80;NNE;3;65%;57%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds, a t-storm;89;77;A stray thunderstorm;92;78;NE;4;74%;88%;11

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the a.m.;92;78;A shower in spots;89;78;ENE;7;66%;63%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;75;59;A shower or t-storm;79;63;NNE;12;59%;83%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;67;51;A t-storm in spots;74;53;NNE;3;51%;50%;7

Miami, United States;Showers around;85;76;Partly sunny, humid;85;76;E;10;67%;30%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;47;38;Partly sunny;50;44;SSE;8;83%;25%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;86;76;Nice with sunshine;86;76;SSE;7;73%;35%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Variable cloudiness;75;59;More clouds than sun;76;61;E;6;65%;32%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;42;31;Rain and drizzle;44;39;SSE;6;70%;83%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mild with low clouds;47;31;Partial sunshine;42;27;SW;5;69%;1%;2

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;95;80;Partly sunny;94;81;NE;6;55%;38%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;81;57;Mostly cloudy;80;58;NNE;9;45%;34%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;53;46;Rain and drizzle;54;52;NE;15;75%;86%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Not as warm;72;58;A t-storm in spots;76;55;SSW;6;52%;52%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;23;22;Breezy with snow;32;28;SW;18;94%;100%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;69;54;Spotty showers;71;59;NNE;5;77%;94%;1

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;46;43;A shower in places;46;41;E;4;86%;69%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;41;29;Rain and drizzle;41;36;SE;11;81%;79%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;83;78;Rain at times;82;79;ESE;16;82%;89%;3

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;73;A t-storm in spots;85;74;NW;4;81%;87%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partial sunshine;91;76;A morning shower;91;76;ENE;6;68%;57%;9

Paris, France;Sun and clouds;56;48;Clouds and sun, mild;64;53;SSE;6;67%;37%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;70;55;Cooler;63;51;S;15;47%;44%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;93;77;Partly sunny;93;75;NNW;7;60%;15%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;90;77;A t-storm around;92;76;ESE;12;68%;72%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;70;Partly sunny;91;70;ESE;4;48%;27%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;59;45;Clouds and sun, mild;62;47;SSE;7;69%;6%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mild with clearing;65;44;Inc. clouds;62;39;SSW;4;74%;25%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;66;53;Cloudy with showers;67;53;S;8;72%;95%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;72;56;Thunderstorms;63;51;W;12;79%;71%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;75;Partly sunny, nice;85;75;ESE;8;65%;66%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;35;30;Partly sunny;35;31;E;5;70%;60%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;50;35;Periods of sun;49;44;SE;6;84%;17%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;79;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;67;E;9;62%;59%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;82;66;Mostly sunny, nice;86;67;SSE;13;38%;10%;5

Rome, Italy;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;58;Thunderstorms;66;56;SE;9;81%;86%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;46;37;Clouds and sunshine;44;37;S;7;87%;5%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;68;53;Mostly sunny;68;50;W;7;58%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;63;Showers and t-storms;78;63;ENE;5;73%;72%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Thunderstorms;84;76;Spotty showers;84;76;ESE;10;74%;80%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;65;Partly sunny, humid;76;66;N;5;96%;66%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;75;46;Partial sunshine;74;45;ENE;4;38%;10%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;79;50;Some sun, pleasant;83;55;SSW;6;39%;4%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a t-storm;81;72;Partly sunny;83;72;N;8;77%;41%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain this afternoon;59;47;Spotty showers;54;46;W;9;83%;86%;3

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;57;49;A shower;56;46;S;6;76%;80%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;67;43;Some brightening;65;44;NW;3;67%;16%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;73;64;Rain and drizzle;72;63;ENE;9;60%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;NNW;4;80%;75%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sun, fog early;64;38;Fog to sun;63;37;SE;6;59%;3%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;86;76;Spotty showers;86;76;ENE;10;78%;95%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;47;40;A shower in places;49;46;SSE;5;90%;66%;0

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;77;66;Showers around;85;71;NE;10;54%;70%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Periods of sun;83;73;A passing shower;82;73;E;9;76%;61%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;50;36;Partly sunny;45;42;S;7;84%;49%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and cold;50;33;Plenty of sunshine;57;36;E;6;42%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;57;37;Partly sunny;59;41;NE;5;56%;10%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;61;48;Cloudy;61;49;S;5;23%;12%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;80;62;A t-storm in spots;74;65;NNW;7;58%;78%;4

Tirana, Albania;Not as hot;82;52;Partly sunny;76;50;E;3;41%;4%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Afternoon showers;61;58;A shower in places;68;60;SSW;6;88%;57%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;44;40;Rain and drizzle;50;48;S;9;87%;69%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;74;59;Sunny and pleasant;74;62;ESE;5;50%;4%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;68;54;Sunny and nice;73;55;S;6;59%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;31;4;Sunny, but chilly;26;3;SW;8;38%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;54;45;Showers around;53;43;WSW;3;73%;75%;2

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;63;49;Partly sunny;61;49;SE;11;70%;3%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine;88;66;Sunny and hot;91;67;NNW;4;53%;1%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;47;38;Periods of sun;52;45;SSE;9;90%;7%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Not as cool;56;47;Partly sunny, warm;62;43;SE;7;85%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;62;53;Mostly sunny;66;55;N;15;59%;9%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;95;70;Plenty of sunshine;93;71;NW;5;65%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;59;36;Showers around;57;38;WSW;3;71%;94%;1

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather