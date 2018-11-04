Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 4, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;SSW;12;75%;71%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;Plenty of sunshine;32;22;ENE;10;37%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;A bit of rain;17;13;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;11;NNE;19;85%;79%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;18;11;Partly sunny;22;12;W;11;59%;67%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;11;6;Partly sunny;13;8;SSE;13;89%;21%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;0;-7;Plenty of sun;-1;-8;NE;5;62%;2%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;16;3;Mostly cloudy;18;6;E;11;31%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;2;-1;Cloudy and breezy;3;-1;SSW;25;72%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;E;16;67%;58%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;20;13;Periods of sun;21;14;NNW;12;69%;3%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;18;13;Partly sunny;18;13;WSW;27;67%;31%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Rain and a t-storm;18;15;Showers around;22;14;SE;18;89%;88%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;ESE;8;72%;67%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;30;18;More sun than clouds;28;17;E;12;59%;10%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine;34;24;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;NNE;10;52%;4%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;20;11;Rain;19;10;SW;17;77%;94%;1

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;11;2;Partly sunny, chilly;10;2;ENE;9;47%;1%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;20;11;Partly sunny, mild;20;9;SE;19;50%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clearing;13;8;Partly sunny, warm;17;9;SE;13;74%;2%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;19;9;Spotty showers;17;8;ENE;8;78%;85%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;25;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;18;ENE;7;82%;79%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds and fog;19;7;Clouds and sun, mild;17;6;E;15;66%;4%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and clouds;14;5;Partly sunny;14;9;S;5;82%;33%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds and fog;18;7;Fog, then sun;18;9;ENE;10;71%;26%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;20;7;Fog, then some sun;19;7;SE;10;55%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;Clearing;24;18;ESE;11;70%;28%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm, warmer;29;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;18;NW;7;42%;58%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;21;8;Mostly sunny;20;10;NNE;8;60%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;29;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;N;11;48%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;19;11;A t-storm in spots;14;11;S;21;50%;72%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;19;Showers and t-storms;26;19;NE;5;79%;76%;7

Chennai, India;Some sun, a t-storm;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NE;12;74%;41%;7

Chicago, United States;Rain, windy;12;7;Mostly cloudy;12;9;E;17;70%;81%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NE;9;76%;72%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a shower;10;8;Low clouds and fog;11;9;E;11;85%;9%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;29;24;High clouds;29;24;NNW;16;72%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;19;12;Warmer with clearing;25;12;N;15;69%;16%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;32;23;Some sun, pleasant;32;23;ESE;15;66%;29%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;Hazy sun;28;13;NW;11;57%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Turning cloudy;11;2;A shower in places;12;-1;S;13;36%;45%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;31;22;A t-storm in spots;32;23;ESE;8;66%;55%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;36;23;Couple of t-storms;33;23;E;8;63%;64%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;13;9;A touch of rain;12;9;SSE;16;90%;87%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and cool;10;-3;Plenty of sun;15;-1;NNE;8;32%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;21;14;Rain tapering off;17;12;W;25;62%;67%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sunshine;29;21;Clouds and sun;30;22;SSE;6;72%;11%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;27;14;Partly sunny;32;15;NE;7;34%;6%;14

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Mostly sunny;30;21;E;14;67%;27%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;10;4;Partly sunny;7;6;S;15;88%;47%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;26;Partial sunshine;34;25;SE;8;68%;20%;8

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sunshine;29;23;Mostly sunny, humid;28;23;E;16;70%;15%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;29;23;Mostly sunny;30;22;ENE;19;65%;44%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;A shower in the p.m.;32;20;SSE;10;54%;59%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;24;9;Hazy sun;24;8;NNE;10;62%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, nice;20;15;Clouds and sun;19;14;NE;17;70%;19%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;N;10;69%;81%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;Sunshine and nice;32;24;N;12;59%;34%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;26;14;Increasing clouds;28;14;WNW;18;40%;55%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and delightful;20;-3;Plenty of sun;19;-2;ESE;6;12%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;20;Hazy sunshine;35;19;NNE;13;16%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;SW;10;49%;2%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;36;22;Sunny and beautiful;36;22;NNW;18;18%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, mild;10;8;Partly sunny;12;2;SE;10;77%;14%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny;31;24;NNE;10;61%;26%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;Showers and t-storms;31;23;NNW;9;71%;88%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, humid;33;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SSW;7;67%;42%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;NE;6;81%;79%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, a t-storm;14;5;A shower or t-storm;14;5;W;15;65%;73%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SSW;10;79%;71%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;21;17;High clouds;21;17;S;13;74%;9%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Afternoon rain;17;11;Periods of sun;15;11;WNW;17;68%;69%;3

London, United Kingdom;A touch of rain;13;8;Periods of sun;15;11;SE;12;84%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;29;14;Patchy fog, then sun;25;14;SE;8;55%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;29;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;WSW;10;72%;77%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;16;9;A little a.m. rain;11;4;W;14;64%;84%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;25;Clouds and sun;31;26;NNE;4;65%;57%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds, a t-storm;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;NE;7;74%;88%;11

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the a.m.;33;25;A shower in spots;32;26;ENE;12;66%;63%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;24;15;A shower or t-storm;26;17;NNE;19;59%;83%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;19;11;A t-storm in spots;23;11;NNE;5;51%;50%;7

Miami, United States;Showers around;29;24;Partly sunny, humid;30;25;E;16;67%;30%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;8;3;Partly sunny;10;7;SSE;13;83%;25%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;25;Nice with sunshine;30;24;SSE;12;73%;35%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Variable cloudiness;24;15;More clouds than sun;24;16;E;10;65%;32%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;6;0;Rain and drizzle;7;4;SSE;10;70%;83%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mild with low clouds;8;-1;Partial sunshine;6;-3;SW;7;69%;1%;2

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;35;27;Partly sunny;34;27;NE;9;55%;38%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;27;14;Mostly cloudy;27;14;NNE;14;45%;34%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;12;8;Rain and drizzle;12;11;NE;24;75%;86%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Not as warm;22;14;A t-storm in spots;24;13;SSW;9;52%;52%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;-5;-5;Breezy with snow;0;-2;SW;29;94%;100%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;21;12;Spotty showers;22;15;NNE;8;77%;94%;1

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;8;6;A shower in places;8;5;E;7;86%;69%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;5;-2;Rain and drizzle;5;2;SE;18;81%;79%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;28;26;Rain at times;28;26;ESE;26;82%;89%;3

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NW;7;81%;87%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partial sunshine;33;24;A morning shower;33;24;ENE;9;68%;57%;9

Paris, France;Sun and clouds;13;9;Clouds and sun, mild;18;11;SSE;9;67%;37%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;21;13;Cooler;17;10;S;24;47%;44%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;34;25;Partly sunny;34;24;NNW;11;60%;15%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;A t-storm around;33;25;ESE;19;68%;72%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;21;Partly sunny;33;21;ESE;7;48%;27%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;15;7;Clouds and sun, mild;17;9;SSE;11;69%;6%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mild with clearing;18;7;Inc. clouds;17;4;SSW;6;74%;25%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;19;12;Cloudy with showers;19;12;S;13;72%;95%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;22;13;Thunderstorms;17;10;W;19;79%;71%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;ESE;13;65%;66%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;2;-1;Partly sunny;2;-1;E;8;70%;60%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;10;2;Periods of sun;10;6;SE;10;84%;17%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;26;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;20;E;15;62%;59%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;SSE;21;38%;10%;5

Rome, Italy;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;14;Thunderstorms;19;13;SE;14;81%;86%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;8;3;Clouds and sunshine;7;3;S;11;87%;5%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;12;Mostly sunny;20;10;W;11;58%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;26;17;ENE;8;73%;72%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Thunderstorms;29;25;Spotty showers;29;24;ESE;17;74%;80%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;Partly sunny, humid;25;19;N;8;96%;66%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;24;8;Partial sunshine;23;7;ENE;6;38%;10%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;26;10;Some sun, pleasant;28;13;SSW;9;39%;4%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a t-storm;27;22;Partly sunny;29;22;N;14;77%;41%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain this afternoon;15;8;Spotty showers;12;8;W;14;83%;86%;3

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;14;9;A shower;13;8;S;10;76%;80%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;20;6;Some brightening;18;7;NW;4;67%;16%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;23;18;Rain and drizzle;22;17;ENE;14;60%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;NNW;6;80%;75%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sun, fog early;18;3;Fog to sun;17;3;SE;9;59%;3%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;30;24;Spotty showers;30;25;ENE;17;78%;95%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;8;4;A shower in places;9;8;SSE;8;90%;66%;0

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;25;19;Showers around;29;22;NE;17;54%;70%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Periods of sun;28;23;A passing shower;28;23;E;15;76%;61%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;10;2;Partly sunny;7;5;S;11;84%;49%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and cold;10;0;Plenty of sunshine;14;2;E;9;42%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;14;3;Partly sunny;15;5;NE;8;56%;10%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;16;9;Cloudy;16;10;S;8;23%;12%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;26;16;A t-storm in spots;23;19;NNW;11;58%;78%;4

Tirana, Albania;Not as hot;28;11;Partly sunny;25;10;E;5;41%;4%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Afternoon showers;16;15;A shower in places;20;16;SSW;10;88%;57%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;7;4;Rain and drizzle;10;9;S;14;87%;69%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;ESE;7;50%;4%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;20;12;Sunny and nice;23;13;S;10;59%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;-1;-16;Sunny, but chilly;-3;-16;SW;12;38%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;12;7;Showers around;12;6;WSW;5;73%;75%;2

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;17;9;Partly sunny;16;10;SE;18;70%;3%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine;31;19;Sunny and hot;33;19;NNW;6;53%;1%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;8;3;Periods of sun;11;7;SSE;15;90%;7%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Not as cool;14;8;Partly sunny, warm;17;6;SE;11;85%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;17;12;Mostly sunny;19;13;N;24;59%;9%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;35;21;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;NW;8;65%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;15;2;Showers around;14;3;WSW;4;71%;94%;1

