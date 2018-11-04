Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 4, 2018
City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;SSW;12;75%;71%;6
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;Plenty of sunshine;32;22;ENE;10;37%;0%;5
Aleppo, Syria;A bit of rain;17;13;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;11;NNE;19;85%;79%;1
Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;18;11;Partly sunny;22;12;W;11;59%;67%;3
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;11;6;Partly sunny;13;8;SSE;13;89%;21%;2
Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;0;-7;Plenty of sun;-1;-8;NE;5;62%;2%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;16;3;Mostly cloudy;18;6;E;11;31%;1%;3
Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;2;-1;Cloudy and breezy;3;-1;SSW;25;72%;44%;0
Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;E;16;67%;58%;9
Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;20;13;Periods of sun;21;14;NNW;12;69%;3%;3
Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;18;13;Partly sunny;18;13;WSW;27;67%;31%;10
Baghdad, Iraq;Rain and a t-storm;18;15;Showers around;22;14;SE;18;89%;88%;3
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;ESE;8;72%;67%;4
Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;30;18;More sun than clouds;28;17;E;12;59%;10%;8
Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine;34;24;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;NNE;10;52%;4%;7
Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;20;11;Rain;19;10;SW;17;77%;94%;1
Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;11;2;Partly sunny, chilly;10;2;ENE;9;47%;1%;1
Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;20;11;Partly sunny, mild;20;9;SE;19;50%;0%;2
Berlin, Germany;Clearing;13;8;Partly sunny, warm;17;9;SE;13;74%;2%;2
Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;19;9;Spotty showers;17;8;ENE;8;78%;85%;5
Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;25;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;18;ENE;7;82%;79%;9
Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds and fog;19;7;Clouds and sun, mild;17;6;E;15;66%;4%;2
Brussels, Belgium;Sun and clouds;14;5;Partly sunny;14;9;S;5;82%;33%;2
Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds and fog;18;7;Fog, then sun;18;9;ENE;10;71%;26%;2
Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;20;7;Fog, then some sun;19;7;SE;10;55%;0%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;Clearing;24;18;ESE;11;70%;28%;7
Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm, warmer;29;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;18;NW;7;42%;58%;9
Busan, South Korea;Sunny;21;8;Mostly sunny;20;10;NNE;8;60%;2%;4
Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;29;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;N;11;48%;3%;4
Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;19;11;A t-storm in spots;14;11;S;21;50%;72%;11
Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;19;Showers and t-storms;26;19;NE;5;79%;76%;7
Chennai, India;Some sun, a t-storm;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NE;12;74%;41%;7
Chicago, United States;Rain, windy;12;7;Mostly cloudy;12;9;E;17;70%;81%;1
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NE;9;76%;72%;5
Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a shower;10;8;Low clouds and fog;11;9;E;11;85%;9%;0
Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;29;24;High clouds;29;24;NNW;16;72%;0%;4
Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;19;12;Warmer with clearing;25;12;N;15;69%;16%;2
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;32;23;Some sun, pleasant;32;23;ESE;15;66%;29%;12
Delhi, India;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;Hazy sun;28;13;NW;11;57%;0%;4
Denver, United States;Turning cloudy;11;2;A shower in places;12;-1;S;13;36%;45%;3
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;31;22;A t-storm in spots;32;23;ESE;8;66%;55%;5
Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;36;23;Couple of t-storms;33;23;E;8;63%;64%;8
Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;13;9;A touch of rain;12;9;SSE;16;90%;87%;0
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and cool;10;-3;Plenty of sun;15;-1;NNE;8;32%;0%;3
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;21;14;Rain tapering off;17;12;W;25;62%;67%;2
Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sunshine;29;21;Clouds and sun;30;22;SSE;6;72%;11%;5
Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;27;14;Partly sunny;32;15;NE;7;34%;6%;14
Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Mostly sunny;30;21;E;14;67%;27%;5
Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;10;4;Partly sunny;7;6;S;15;88%;47%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;26;Partial sunshine;34;25;SE;8;68%;20%;8
Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sunshine;29;23;Mostly sunny, humid;28;23;E;16;70%;15%;5
Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;29;23;Mostly sunny;30;22;ENE;19;65%;44%;6
Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;A shower in the p.m.;32;20;SSE;10;54%;59%;7
Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;24;9;Hazy sun;24;8;NNE;10;62%;0%;4
Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, nice;20;15;Clouds and sun;19;14;NE;17;70%;19%;3
Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;N;10;69%;81%;6
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;Sunshine and nice;32;24;N;12;59%;34%;6
Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;26;14;Increasing clouds;28;14;WNW;18;40%;55%;13
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and delightful;20;-3;Plenty of sun;19;-2;ESE;6;12%;0%;4
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;20;Hazy sunshine;35;19;NNE;13;16%;0%;5
Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;SW;10;49%;2%;5
Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;36;22;Sunny and beautiful;36;22;NNW;18;18%;0%;7
Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, mild;10;8;Partly sunny;12;2;SE;10;77%;14%;1
Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny;31;24;NNE;10;61%;26%;6
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;Showers and t-storms;31;23;NNW;9;71%;88%;7
Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, humid;33;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SSW;7;67%;42%;5
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;NE;6;81%;79%;9
La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, a t-storm;14;5;A shower or t-storm;14;5;W;15;65%;73%;14
Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SSW;10;79%;71%;9
Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;21;17;High clouds;21;17;S;13;74%;9%;6
Lisbon, Portugal;Afternoon rain;17;11;Periods of sun;15;11;WNW;17;68%;69%;3
London, United Kingdom;A touch of rain;13;8;Periods of sun;15;11;SE;12;84%;44%;1
Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;29;14;Patchy fog, then sun;25;14;SE;8;55%;1%;4
Luanda, Angola;Clearing;29;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;WSW;10;72%;77%;10
Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;16;9;A little a.m. rain;11;4;W;14;64%;84%;1
Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;25;Clouds and sun;31;26;NNE;4;65%;57%;7
Manaus, Brazil;Clouds, a t-storm;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;NE;7;74%;88%;11
Manila, Philippines;A shower in the a.m.;33;25;A shower in spots;32;26;ENE;12;66%;63%;7
Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;24;15;A shower or t-storm;26;17;NNE;19;59%;83%;3
Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;19;11;A t-storm in spots;23;11;NNE;5;51%;50%;7
Miami, United States;Showers around;29;24;Partly sunny, humid;30;25;E;16;67%;30%;5
Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;8;3;Partly sunny;10;7;SSE;13;83%;25%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;25;Nice with sunshine;30;24;SSE;12;73%;35%;10
Montevideo, Uruguay;Variable cloudiness;24;15;More clouds than sun;24;16;E;10;65%;32%;5
Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;6;0;Rain and drizzle;7;4;SSE;10;70%;83%;1
Moscow, Russia;Mild with low clouds;8;-1;Partial sunshine;6;-3;SW;7;69%;1%;2
Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;35;27;Partly sunny;34;27;NE;9;55%;38%;6
Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;27;14;Mostly cloudy;27;14;NNE;14;45%;34%;10
New York, United States;Mostly sunny;12;8;Rain and drizzle;12;11;NE;24;75%;86%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;Not as warm;22;14;A t-storm in spots;24;13;SSW;9;52%;52%;3
Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;-5;-5;Breezy with snow;0;-2;SW;29;94%;100%;0
Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;21;12;Spotty showers;22;15;NNE;8;77%;94%;1
Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;8;6;A shower in places;8;5;E;7;86%;69%;0
Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;5;-2;Rain and drizzle;5;2;SE;18;81%;79%;1
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;28;26;Rain at times;28;26;ESE;26;82%;89%;3
Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NW;7;81%;87%;4
Paramaribo, Suriname;Partial sunshine;33;24;A morning shower;33;24;ENE;9;68%;57%;9
Paris, France;Sun and clouds;13;9;Clouds and sun, mild;18;11;SSE;9;67%;37%;1
Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;21;13;Cooler;17;10;S;24;47%;44%;3
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;34;25;Partly sunny;34;24;NNW;11;60%;15%;5
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;A t-storm around;33;25;ESE;19;68%;72%;8
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;21;Partly sunny;33;21;ESE;7;48%;27%;6
Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;15;7;Clouds and sun, mild;17;9;SSE;11;69%;6%;2
Pyongyang, North Korea;Mild with clearing;18;7;Inc. clouds;17;4;SSW;6;74%;25%;3
Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;19;12;Cloudy with showers;19;12;S;13;72%;95%;5
Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;22;13;Thunderstorms;17;10;W;19;79%;71%;1
Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;ESE;13;65%;66%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;2;-1;Partly sunny;2;-1;E;8;70%;60%;1
Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;10;2;Periods of sun;10;6;SE;10;84%;17%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;26;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;20;E;15;62%;59%;4
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;SSE;21;38%;10%;5
Rome, Italy;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;14;Thunderstorms;19;13;SE;14;81%;86%;1
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;8;3;Clouds and sunshine;7;3;S;11;87%;5%;1
San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;12;Mostly sunny;20;10;W;11;58%;2%;3
San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;26;17;ENE;8;73%;72%;8
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Thunderstorms;29;25;Spotty showers;29;24;ESE;17;74%;80%;5
San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;Partly sunny, humid;25;19;N;8;96%;66%;8
Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;24;8;Partial sunshine;23;7;ENE;6;38%;10%;7
Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;26;10;Some sun, pleasant;28;13;SSW;9;39%;4%;9
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a t-storm;27;22;Partly sunny;29;22;N;14;77%;41%;6
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain this afternoon;15;8;Spotty showers;12;8;W;14;83%;86%;3
Seattle, United States;A shower or two;14;9;A shower;13;8;S;10;76%;80%;1
Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;20;6;Some brightening;18;7;NW;4;67%;16%;2
Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;23;18;Rain and drizzle;22;17;ENE;14;60%;66%;1
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;NNW;6;80%;75%;3
Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sun, fog early;18;3;Fog to sun;17;3;SE;9;59%;3%;3
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;30;24;Spotty showers;30;25;ENE;17;78%;95%;6
Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;8;4;A shower in places;9;8;SSE;8;90%;66%;0
Sydney, Australia;Cooler;25;19;Showers around;29;22;NE;17;54%;70%;5
Taipei City, Taiwan;Periods of sun;28;23;A passing shower;28;23;E;15;76%;61%;5
Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;10;2;Partly sunny;7;5;S;11;84%;49%;1
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and cold;10;0;Plenty of sunshine;14;2;E;9;42%;0%;3
Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;14;3;Partly sunny;15;5;NE;8;56%;10%;2
Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;16;9;Cloudy;16;10;S;8;23%;12%;2
Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;26;16;A t-storm in spots;23;19;NNW;11;58%;78%;4
Tirana, Albania;Not as hot;28;11;Partly sunny;25;10;E;5;41%;4%;2
Tokyo, Japan;Afternoon showers;16;15;A shower in places;20;16;SSW;10;88%;57%;3
Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;7;4;Rain and drizzle;10;9;S;14;87%;69%;1
Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;ESE;7;50%;4%;4
Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;20;12;Sunny and nice;23;13;S;10;59%;0%;3
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;-1;-16;Sunny, but chilly;-3;-16;SW;12;38%;0%;2
Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;12;7;Showers around;12;6;WSW;5;73%;75%;2
Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;17;9;Partly sunny;16;10;SE;18;70%;3%;2
Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine;31;19;Sunny and hot;33;19;NNW;6;53%;1%;6
Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;8;3;Periods of sun;11;7;SSE;15;90%;7%;1
Warsaw, Poland;Not as cool;14;8;Partly sunny, warm;17;6;SE;11;85%;0%;2
Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;17;12;Mostly sunny;19;13;N;24;59%;9%;9
Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;35;21;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;NW;8;65%;0%;7
Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;15;2;Showers around;14;3;WSW;4;71%;94%;1
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather