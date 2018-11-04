Australia vs. South Africa 1st ODI Scoreboard

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard on Sunday at the end of the first one-day international between Australia and South Africa at Perth Stadium:

Australia=

Travis Head c de Kock b Steyn 1

Aaron Finch lbw b Ngidi 5

D'Arcy Short c du Plessis b Steyn 0

Chris Lynn c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 15

Alex Carey c de Kock b Tahir 33

Glenn Maxwell c Klaasen b Phehlukwayo 11

Marcus Stoinis c Klaasen b Phehlukwayo 14

Pat Cummins run out 12

Nathan Coulter-Nile c Klaasen b Ngidi 34

Mitchell Starc lbw b Tahir 12

Josh Hazlewood not out 6

Extras: (2b, 4lb, 3w) 9

TOTAL: (all out) 152

Overs: 38.1.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-4, 3-8, 4-36, 5-48, 6-66, 7-89, 8-107, 9-140.

Bowling: Dale Steyn 7-1-18-2, Lungi Ngidi 8.1-3-26-2, Kagiso Rabada 8-0-30-0, Andile Phehlukwayo 6-0-33-3 (3w), Imran Tahir 9-0-39-2.

South Africa=

Quinton de Kock c Hazlewood b Coulter-Nile 47

Reeza Hendricks c Lynn b Stoinis 44

Aiden Markram b Stoinis 36

Faf du Plessis not out 10

Heinrich Klaasen c Finch b Stoinis 2

David Miller not out 2

Extras: (1b, 4lb, 7w) 12

TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 153

Overs: 29.2.

Fall of wickets: 1-94, 2-122, 3-143, 4-151.

Did not bat: Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 8-2-41-0, Nathan Coulter-Nile 3-0-26-1 (5w), Mitchell Starc 8-0-47-0 (1w), Pat Cummins 6-2-18-0 (1w), Marcus Stoinis 4.2-1-16-3.

Toss: won by South Africa.

Result: South Africa won by 6 wickets.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Simon Fry, Australia.

TV Umpire: Michael Gough, England. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.