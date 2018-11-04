TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group (Taiwan APPG) issued a statement on Nov. 2 voicing support for Taiwan to participate as an observer at the 87th General Assembly of Interpol in the United Arab Emirates later this month.

Taiwan APPG said that Taiwan’s involvement in Interpol is essential to help the international police agency to do its job as outlined in its constitution, and to “fill the gap in the global security network.”

On Oct. 18 Interpol rejected Taiwan’s bid to participate in the 87th General Assembly of Interpol during Nov. 18-21 as an observer, on the grounds of a 1984 resolution that stipulates only the PRC could represent China at the organization.

Taiwan APPG said they were “dismayed” to learn that Taiwan was not invited to attend the upcoming Interpol General Assembly “due to unnecessary political considerations.”

Taiwan is a hub connecting capital, goods, and people in Northeast and Southeast Asia, reckoned to Taiwan APPG, who argue that Taiwan can contribute to sharing intelligence and the fight against terrorism.

Taiwan APPG also called for Taiwan to be able to use the I-24/7 Global Police Communications System to help ensure Taiwan’s boarders are secure, and to help fight transnational crime, human trafficking, and terrorism.

The I-24/7 system is used by Interpol to share police records and coordinate action by the international police agency. Interpol previously said that the I24-7 system is reserved for member states.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked Taiwan APPG in a tweet for their support.

Both Germany and the U.S. voiced support for Taiwan to participate in the international community including Interpol last month.