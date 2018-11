PERTH, Australia (AP) — South Africa beat Australia by six wickets in the first one-day international on Sunday.

South Africa 153-4 in 29.2 overs (Quinton de Kock 47, Reeza Hendricks 44; Marcus Stoinis 3-16) def. Australia 152 all out in 38.1 overs (Nathan Coulter-Nile 34, Alex Carey 33; Andile Phehlukwayo 3-33, Dale Steyn 2-18) by 6 wickets.