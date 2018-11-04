TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Incumbent Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je recently released a rap MV in an effort to carry favor with young voters for his campaign in a heated mayoral election that will be put to a vote just 20 days from now.

The Taipei City mayoral race is part of a nine-in-one election, from which leaders and councilors of Taiwan’s municipalities and local townships will be selected, and the voting date is Nov. 24.

Ko and his challenger, KMT’s Ting Shou-chung (丁守中), are reportedly deadlocked in the race with some polls indicating Ko is leading only by a margin of 3 percentage points.

In an effort to win over key votes from young people and come out ahead in the race, 59-year-old Ko is engaging in a propaganda stunt most politicians consider a dangerous path to take—dancing to young people’s tune through rap music, according to media reports.

However, his effort seemed to be paying off. The song has enjoyed vigorous feedback from young people, garnering more than 1.6 million clicks, which has made it one of the hottest YouTube tunes in recent times, reports said.

In the MV titled “Do Things Right,” the mayor, wearing his signature blank white shirt and long pants, repeats his most well-known political slogan, “Do the right things/Do things right” while rapper Chunyan is seen dancing and uttering more complicated lyrics by his side.

Andy Ko (柯昱安), who manages social media and fan clubs for the mayor’s campaign, said the song directly targets young voters.

He told foreign media that young people in Taiwan had never seen a mayor singing a rap song and making a MV with the music before Mayor Ko pulled it off, and that the effort has proven to be effective.

Video taken from YouTube