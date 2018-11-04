TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Over 2,000 participants of the Gaillardia Island Penghu Cross-sea Marathon were treated to local delicacies at supply stations during the marathon on Nov. 4, reported CNA.

Deep-fried Mackerel and squid, local tea, fresh fruit, and other goods prepared in a characteristically Penghu fashion were offered to the runners during the race.

The full marathon was won by Liang Sung-wei (梁頌偉) of Hong Kong in the men’s category with a time of 3 hours, 3 minutes and 3 seconds, and Hsieh Jui-wen (謝瑞文) of China won the women’s category with a time of 3 hours, 53 minutes and 29 seconds. Taiwan’s Wang Hung-yen (王弘彥) and Wang Hui-chun (王惠君) won their respective categories in the half-marathon.

The marathon followed a scenic route across road bridges linking four islands in Penghu County. Attractions along the way included the Yuwengdao Lighthouse, East Fort Military Historic Park, Daguoye Columnar Basalt, and Erkan Village, reported Taiwan News.

A total of 2,280 participants from 13 countries participated in the event.



