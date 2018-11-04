|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|13
|9
|3
|1
|19
|46
|35
|5-2-0
|4-1-1
|3-0-0
|Toronto
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|48
|39
|3-5-0
|6-0-0
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|42
|30
|3-1-1
|5-3-0
|6-0-0
|Boston
|13
|7
|4
|2
|16
|37
|30
|4-1-0
|3-3-2
|4-1-0
|Montreal
|13
|7
|4
|2
|16
|41
|37
|5-3-0
|2-1-2
|2-2-2
|Buffalo
|14
|7
|5
|2
|16
|42
|41
|4-2-1
|3-3-1
|2-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|45
|40
|2-3-1
|4-0-2
|1-1-1
|Columbus
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|44
|48
|3-4-0
|4-2-0
|1-1-0
|Carolina
|14
|6
|6
|2
|14
|39
|41
|3-3-1
|3-3-1
|2-1-1
|Washington
|12
|5
|4
|3
|13
|46
|47
|3-1-2
|2-3-1
|1-1-1
|Philadelphia
|14
|6
|7
|1
|13
|43
|54
|2-4-0
|4-3-1
|1-2-0
|Ottawa
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|42
|55
|4-2-1
|1-4-1
|3-3-0
|New Jersey
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|34
|35
|5-1-1
|0-4-0
|1-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|5
|7
|1
|11
|35
|43
|3-3-0
|2-4-1
|0-1-1
|Detroit
|14
|4
|8
|2
|10
|37
|53
|2-4-1
|2-4-1
|1-4-0
|Florida
|11
|3
|5
|3
|9
|34
|41
|0-3-1
|3-2-2
|0-0-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|14
|11
|3
|0
|22
|47
|30
|5-3-0
|6-0-0
|2-0-0
|Calgary
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|52
|50
|4-2-1
|5-3-0
|1-1-0
|Minnesota
|13
|8
|3
|2
|18
|40
|36
|5-0-2
|3-3-0
|4-2-0
|Vancouver
|15
|9
|6
|0
|18
|47
|50
|5-2-0
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|Edmonton
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|40
|37
|3-2-1
|5-2-0
|0-0-0
|Winnipeg
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|41
|38
|5-2-1
|3-3-0
|2-2-0
|Colorado
|14
|7
|4
|3
|17
|52
|40
|3-1-1
|4-3-2
|1-1-0
|San Jose
|14
|7
|4
|3
|17
|46
|43
|3-2-1
|4-2-2
|2-1-0
|Dallas
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|40
|34
|5-2-0
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|Chicago
|15
|6
|6
|3
|15
|46
|56
|3-2-2
|3-4-1
|2-1-1
|Arizona
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|35
|24
|4-2-0
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|Vegas
|14
|6
|7
|1
|13
|33
|39
|4-2-1
|2-5-0
|1-0-1
|Anaheim
|14
|5
|6
|3
|13
|34
|40
|2-2-3
|3-4-0
|2-1-2
|St. Louis
|12
|4
|5
|3
|11
|42
|47
|3-4-1
|1-1-2
|1-2-3
|Los Angeles
|13
|4
|8
|1
|9
|28
|45
|3-3-1
|1-5-0
|0-0-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Florida 4, Winnipeg 2
Vancouver 7, Colorado 6, OT
Arizona 4, Carolina 3, OT
|Saturday's Games
Buffalo 9, Ottawa 2
Edmonton 4, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey 0
Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 0
Dallas 4, Washington 3, OT
Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1
Nashville 1, Boston 0
Calgary 5, Chicago 3
Vegas 3, Carolina 0
Los Angeles 4, Columbus 1
San Jose 4, Philadelphia 3, OT
|Sunday's Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.