National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/04 13:20
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 13 9 3 1 19 46 35
Toronto 14 9 5 0 18 48 39
Montreal 13 7 4 2 16 41 37
Boston 13 7 4 2 16 37 30
Buffalo 14 7 5 2 16 42 41
Ottawa 13 5 6 2 12 42 55
Detroit 14 4 8 2 10 37 53
Florida 11 3 5 3 9 34 41
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 13 8 4 1 17 42 30
Pittsburgh 12 6 3 3 15 45 40
Columbus 13 7 6 0 14 44 48
Carolina 14 6 6 2 14 39 41
Washington 12 5 4 3 13 46 47
Philadelphia 14 6 7 1 13 43 54
New Jersey 11 5 5 1 11 34 35
N.Y. Rangers 13 5 7 1 11 35 43
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 14 11 3 0 22 47 30
Minnesota 13 8 3 2 18 40 36
Winnipeg 14 8 5 1 17 41 38
Colorado 14 7 4 3 17 52 40
Dallas 13 8 5 0 16 40 34
Chicago 15 6 6 3 15 46 56
St. Louis 12 4 5 3 11 42 47
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 15 9 5 1 19 52 50
Vancouver 15 9 6 0 18 47 50
Edmonton 13 8 4 1 17 40 37
San Jose 14 7 4 3 17 46 43
Arizona 12 7 5 0 14 35 24
Vegas 14 6 7 1 13 33 39
Anaheim 14 5 6 3 13 34 40
Los Angeles 13 4 8 1 9 28 45

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Florida 4, Winnipeg 2

Vancouver 7, Colorado 6, OT

Arizona 4, Carolina 3, OT

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 9, Ottawa 2

Edmonton 4, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey 0

Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 0

Dallas 4, Washington 3, OT

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1

Nashville 1, Boston 0

Calgary 5, Chicago 3

Vegas 3, Carolina 0

Los Angeles 4, Columbus 1

San Jose 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.