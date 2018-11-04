|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|13
|9
|3
|1
|19
|46
|35
|Toronto
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|48
|39
|N.Y. Islanders
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|42
|30
|Boston
|13
|7
|4
|2
|16
|37
|30
|Montreal
|13
|7
|4
|2
|16
|41
|37
|Buffalo
|14
|7
|5
|2
|16
|42
|41
|Pittsburgh
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|45
|40
|Columbus
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|43
|44
|Carolina
|14
|6
|6
|2
|14
|39
|41
|Washington
|12
|5
|4
|3
|13
|46
|47
|Philadelphia
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|40
|50
|Ottawa
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|42
|55
|New Jersey
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|34
|35
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|5
|7
|1
|11
|35
|43
|Detroit
|14
|4
|8
|2
|10
|37
|53
|Florida
|11
|3
|5
|3
|9
|34
|41
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|14
|11
|3
|0
|22
|47
|30
|Calgary
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|52
|50
|Minnesota
|13
|8
|3
|2
|18
|40
|36
|Vancouver
|15
|9
|6
|0
|18
|47
|50
|Edmonton
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|40
|37
|Winnipeg
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|41
|38
|Colorado
|14
|7
|4
|3
|17
|52
|40
|Dallas
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|40
|34
|San Jose
|13
|6
|4
|3
|15
|42
|40
|Chicago
|15
|6
|6
|3
|15
|46
|56
|Arizona
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|35
|24
|Vegas
|14
|6
|7
|1
|13
|33
|39
|Anaheim
|14
|5
|6
|3
|13
|34
|40
|St. Louis
|12
|4
|5
|3
|11
|42
|47
|Los Angeles
|12
|3
|8
|1
|7
|24
|44
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Florida 4, Winnipeg 2
Vancouver 7, Colorado 6, OT
Arizona 4, Carolina 3, OT
|Saturday's Games
Buffalo 9, Ottawa 2
Edmonton 4, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey 0
Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 0
Dallas 4, Washington 3, OT
Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1
Nashville 1, Boston 0
Calgary 5, Chicago 3
Vegas 3, Carolina 0
Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.