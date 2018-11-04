Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, a ride on in the trunk of a taxi, in Acayucan, Veracruz state, Mexico,
Central American migrants, part of a thousands-strong caravan hoping to reach the U.S., rest in an abandoned hotel in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mex
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, travel during the night on a truck in Orizaba, Veracruz state, Mexico,
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, travel during the night on a truck in Orizaba, Veracruz state, Mexico,
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, travel during the night on a truck in Orizaba, Veracruz state, Mexico,
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, travel during the night on a truck in Orizaba, Veracruz state, Mexico,
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, stand in a line to receive food while traveling during the night on a
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, dress with donated trousers due to the cold temperature while travelin
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S., take a bath in Isla, Veracruz state, Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Phot
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S., take a bath in Isla, Veracruz state, Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Phot
A boy gives food to central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, as they travel on a truck, in Loma Bonita, Oaxaca
A family of Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. have a snack, in Acayucan, Veracruz state, Mexico, Saturday, Nov.
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, travel on a truck in Loma Bonita, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Saturday, Nov.
ISLA, Mexico (AP) — A 4,000-strong caravan of Central American migrants traveling through Mexico split up into several groups with one spending the night in a town in the coastal state of Veracruz and other migrants continuing toward the country's capital.
The divisions came during a tense day in which tempers flared and some migrants argued with caravan organizers and criticized Mexican officials. They were upset that Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes had reneged on an offer late Friday to provide buses on Saturday to leapfrog the migrants to Mexico City.
The migrants trekked to Isla, Veracruz, where several thousand stopped to rest and receive medical attention. They planned to spend the night there before departing at 5 a.m. Sunday.
But other migrants kept on walking or hitching rides toward Puebla and Mexico City.