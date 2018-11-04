ISLA, Mexico (AP) — A 4,000-strong caravan of Central American migrants traveling through Mexico split up into several groups with one spending the night in a town in the coastal state of Veracruz and other migrants continuing toward the country's capital.

The divisions came during a tense day in which tempers flared and some migrants argued with caravan organizers and criticized Mexican officials. They were upset that Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes had reneged on an offer late Friday to provide buses on Saturday to leapfrog the migrants to Mexico City.

The migrants trekked to Isla, Veracruz, where several thousand stopped to rest and receive medical attention. They planned to spend the night there before departing at 5 a.m. Sunday.

But other migrants kept on walking or hitching rides toward Puebla and Mexico City.