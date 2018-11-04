NEW YORK (AP) — Thomas Greiss made 35 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the New York Islanders beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win.

It was Greiss' ninth career shutout. Dating to Oct. 28, Greiss has allowed just four goals on 114 shots.

Jordan Eberle, Brock Nelson and Scott Mayfield scored for New York, which improved to 6-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division this season. Josh Bailey had two assists to extend his point streak to eight games.

New Jersey lost for the sixth time in seven games after opening the season with four wins. Keith Kinkaid had 30 saves.

The Devils came up empty on two early power-play chances before Eberle tapped in Anders Lee's rebound on the power play 7:43 into the game.

Nelson got his team-leading seventh goal of the season with 4:54 left, and Mayfield sealed the win with an empty-netter.

STARS 4, CAPITALS 3, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jason Spezza and Tyler Pitlick scored 10 seconds apart, Jason Dickinson had the overtime winner and Dallas beat Washington to win its third straight.

Dickinson scored 3:17 into overtime to salvage two points for Dallas, which also got a goal from captain Jamie Benn and is finally finding its game under first-year coach Jim Montgomery. Ben Bishop stopped 29 shots to beat the Capitals for just the third time in 12 games.

Bishop allowed sharp-angle, short-side goals to Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov during an inconsistent performance. Brett Connolly also scored for Washington, batting the puck out of the air before Bishop could get back to glove it away.

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby made 32 saves and stopped Tyler Seguin on a penalty shot in overtime but lost to the Stars for the fifth time in eight games.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, PENGUINS 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Frederik Andersen made 31 saves for his first shutout of the season and 16th overall to help Toronto blank high-scoring Pittsburgh.

Morgan Rielly scored twice and John Tavares had a goal and an assist to help Toronto improve to 6-0 on the road. The Maple Leafs are averaging an NHL-best 5.4 goals on the road. Zach Hyman and Patrick Marleau also scored and Kasperi Kapanen had two assists.

The Maple Leafs picked up their first win with star forward Auston Matthews out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. Toronto scored just one goal in each of its two straight regulation losses without Matthews, who has 10 goals and 16 points in 11 games.

Evgeni Malkin saw his nine-game point streak end for the Penguins, losers of three straight.

Matt Murray made 26 saves for Pittsburgh.

SABRES 9, SENATORS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner and Jason Pominville each had two goals and an assist to lead Buffalo.

Conor Sheary, Casey Mittlestadt, Patrik Berglund and Zemgus Girgensons added a goal and an assist apiece, Kyle Okposo also scored, Jack Eichel had three assists and Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for the Sabres, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Pominville extended his point streak to seven games, his longest since 2014, after being honored in a pregame ceremony for playing his 1,000th NHL game Thursday night in Ottawa.

Max McCormick and Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa and Mike McKenna stopped 25 shots after replacing Craig Anderson in goal late in the first period. The Senators have lost five of their last six

LIGHTNING 4, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals to lead Tampa Bay.

J.T. Miller and Yanni Gourde also scored for the Lightning, winners of nine of 13 games this season. Anton Stralman had three assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy continued his dominant start in the nets, finishing with 34 saves in his seventh victory.

Max Domi scored the only goal for the Canadiens. Carey Price made 32 saves in the loss.

The Lightning improved to 6-0-0 against Eastern Conference opponents this season.

OILERS 4, RED WINGS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Brodziak scored his first two goals of the season and star center Connor McDavid extended his points streak to seven games for Edmonton.

Drake Caggiula and Alex Chiasson also scored for Edmonton, which has won five of its last six. McDavid and Jujhar Khaira had two assists each and Mikko Koskinen made 23 saves.

McDavid has five goals and five assists during his run.

Jacob de la Rose, defenseman Danny DeKeyser and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit, which had won three straight. Jonathan Bernier stopped 38 shots.

WILD 5, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Eric Staal got his 400th career goal to lead Minnesota.

Staal became just the 96th player in NHL history to reach the milestone, accomplishing the feat less than five minutes into the game. He joined Alex Ovechkin, Patrick Marleau, Ilya Kovalchuk, Sidney Crosby, and Marian Gaborik as the only active players with the mark.

Nick Seeler, J.T. Brown, Matt Dumba and Eric Fehr also scored for the Wild. Devan Dubnyk stopped 15 shots.

Ryan O'Reilly scored for St. Louis, and Jake Allen finished with 40 saves.