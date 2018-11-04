NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Goalie Pekka Rinne celebrated his 36th birthday and a new contract extension Saturday night by shutting out the Boston Bruins in the Nashville Predators' 1-0 victory.

Rinne stopped 26 shots to notch his 53rd career shutout and second this season. The Predators announced before the game that they had signed the Vezina Trophy winner to a two-year extension worth $10 million taking him through the 2020-21 season, and Rinne went out and won his 316 career victory.

This is the second time Rinne has notched a shutout on his birthday after signing a contract extension. He made 35 saves in a 3-0 win at Arizona on Nov. 3, 2011, after signing a seven-year, $49 million deal.

Roman Josi scored the lone goal for Nashville, which won its third straight to stay atop the league standings.

Boston lost for the second time in three games after managing only six shots in the third period. Rinne stopped Brad Marchand's wrister with 44 seconds left. Boston coach Bruce Cassidy took his timeout with 12 seconds left, but the Bruins didn't get another shot off until the final horn sounded.

Jaroslav Halak made 39 saves in his fifth start in seven games for Boston. The Bruins went 0 of 4 with the man advantage.

Nashville was even worse, shut out on five power plays. That included a double-minor on Marchand at the end of the first period for high-sticking and unsportsmanlike conduct. The Predators, who came into the game tied for 29th on the power play, had their best special teams stretch on the penalty kill at the end of the second when they had a couple of short-handed chances.

But Josi, the Nashville captain, got his 300th career point and the only point the Predators needed with Rinne in net. He got the puck near the blue line and then skated up the right side before cutting back across the ice, beating Halas with a writer at 14:49 of the first period.

NOTES: Nashville improved to 9-1-0 when leading after two periods this season. ... Josi already had a season-high seven shots on goal through two periods. ... Bruins defenseman Torey Krug played his 400th NHL game. ... Boston RW David Backs played his first game since being hurt Oct. 18.

