CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds say pitcher Jairo Capellan was killed and two other minor leagues players injured in a car accident Saturday morning in the Dominican Republic.

Dick Williams, the Reds' president of baseball operations, confirmed Capellan's death and said pitcher Raul Hernandez was in critical condition and outfielder Emilio Garcia in stable condition. The club released no details about their injuries.

Capellan was 19, the same age as the two injured players.

Reds owner Bob Castellini sent condolences to the families and friends of the players, who were part of the organization's operations in the Dominican Republic.

