SYDNEY (AP) — Defending champion the Melbourne Victory lifted itself from the bottom of the A-League ladder by beating Newcastle 1-0 in a repeat of last year's grand final.

Terry Antonis struck the winner in the second half to replicate the Victory's winning margin in the championship decider last year.

Victory improved from last to sixth place after three rounds.

Adam Le Fondre scored twice as Sydney FC beat Melbourne City 3-0 to remain atop the league. Le Fondre has seven goals in as many games for Sydney in the A-League and FFA Cup.

Perth beat Brisbane 2-1 to share the top rung of the ladder with Sydney. Western Sydney Wanderers are next after defeating Wellington 3-0.

