CHICAGO (AP) — Ireland beat Italy 54-7 in rugby at Soldier Field on Saturday.

___

Ireland 54 (Jordan Larmour 3, Tadhg Beirne 2, Luke McGrath, Sean Cronin, Garry Ringrose tries; Joey Carbery 5 conversions, Ross Byrne 2 conversions), Italy 7 (Michele Campagnaro try; Carlo Canna conversion). HT: 14-7