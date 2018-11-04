CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns and 350-pound defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence added a 2-yard scoring burst in No. 2 Clemson's 77-16 victory over Louisville on Saturday.

The Tigers (6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 2 CFP) improved to 9-0 for the third time in four seasons and can wrap up their fourth ACC Atlantic Division title next week at Boston College.

Trevor Lawrence threw a pair of early touchdown passes. Etienne went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark and scored his ACC-leading 15th touchdown. Tavien Feaster added 101 yards rushing.

Freshman Lyn-J Dixon ran for 116 yards, the second time this season Clemson has had three runners with 100 or more yards. They finished with a season high 492 yards rushing.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons had a pick-six, the Tigers collected five sacks, coach Dabo Swinney's eldest son Will caught a TD pass and even "Big Dex," a junior defensive tackle projected as a can't-miss, NFL first-rounder got in on the fun in the Tigers' "Fridge Package" against overmatched Louisville (2-7, 0-6).

NO. 8 OHIO STATE 36, NEBRASKA 31

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — J.K. Dobbins ran for three touchdowns and Dwayne Haskins Jr. passed for two more scores to help Ohio State beat Nebraska.

After Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to JD Spielman to pull within five with 3 minutes left, Dobbins pounded away for two first downs to run out the clock.

Before the late Nebraska score, Dobbins broke through the right side and romped for a 42-yard touchdown with 5 minutes left to give Ohio State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP) breathing room.

Dobbins rushed for a season-high 163 yards — only his second 100-yard game this season. Running back Mike Weber added 91 yards on the ground.

Martinez threw for 266 yards and touchdown and rushed for two scores for Nebraska (2-7, 1-5).

NO. 22 SYRACUSE 41, WAKE FOREST 24

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Eric Dungey rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown, Jarveon Howard ran for two scores and Syracuse beat Wake Forest.

Dungey — whose average of 294.1 total yards per game ranks second in the ACC — was 23 of 35 for 157 yards and also ran for a 26-yard score to help the Orange (7-2, 4-2, No. 19 CFP) win their first game as a Top 25 team since the Dwight Freeney days in 2001.

Moe Neal added an 8-yard score, Chris Elmore had a 5-yard TD run and Andre Szmyt kicked two field goals for Syracuse, which earned its first conference road victory in more than two years.

Sam Hartman was 21 of 37 for 275 yards for the Demon Deacons (4-5, 1-4) with two touchdown passes.

AUBURN 28, NO. 25 TEXAS A&M 24

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Seth Williams caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jarrett Stidham with 1:41 left and Auburn rallied to beat Texas A&M.

The Tigers (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) had a 14-point outburst over the final 5:14 and the defense came up with big stops. Stidham delivered big on both final drives.

Kellen Mond and the Aggies (5-4, 3-3) pushed the ball into Auburn territory on their final drive, converting a fourth-and-5. Then a holding call pushed them back across midfield and Mond's desperation pass into the end zone was incomplete. Officials put a second back on the clock, and Mond was sacked by Nick Coe on the final play.

