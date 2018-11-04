BELGRADE, Mont. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is emphasizing the booming economy as he urges supporters in Montana to back Republicans on Election Day.

Trump says at a rally at the Bozeman airport that if Republicans lose the House, "radical Democrats" will undo his efforts over the past year. Trump is citing recent job gains and his massive tax cuts.

Trump is campaigning for GOP Senate nominee Matt Rosendale who is trying to unseat the Democratic incumbent, Jon Tester. It's Trump's fourth visit to Montana as he works to stave off Democratic enthusiasm on Tuesday's midterm elections.

Trump also repeated a promise for an additional tax cut, though he offered no details.

After Montana, Trump is heading to Florida for a rally in Pensacola.

___

6:50 a.m.

There are two more political rallies on President Donald Trump's schedule for Saturday — and two more on Sunday and three more on Monday.

And that's after two on Friday.

He's in the midst of a final sprint to Tuesday's midterm elections, and he'll be in Montana and Florida later Saturday to campaign for Republican candidates.

The president says in an early morning tweet that "Everyone is excited about the Jobs Numbers - 250,000 new jobs in October. Also, wages rising. Wow!"

The government reported Friday that employers added 250,000 jobs last month. Unemployment remains low and pay rose at a healthy pace.

Trump held rallies Friday in West Virginia and Indianapolis, where he stayed overnight.

Trump opened those rallies by highlighting the economic news.