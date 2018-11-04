  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/11/04 02:58
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Tuesday's Match

San Martin 0, Defensa y Justicia 1

Friday's Match

Belgrano 2, Gimnasia 0

Saturday's Matches

Santa Fe 2, Patronato Parana 2

Aldosivi 1, Banfield 4

Godoy Cruz vs. Atletico Tucuman

Estudiantes vs. River Plate

Boca Juniors vs. Tigre

Sunday's Matches

Argentinos Jrs vs. Independiente

Rosario Central vs. Colon

San Lorenzo vs. Talleres

Racing Club vs. Newell's

San Martin de Tucuman vs. San Martin

Monday's Match

Defensa y Justicia vs. Velez Sarsfield

Tuesday's Match

Lanus vs. Huracan