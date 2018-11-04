BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
San Martin 0, Defensa y Justicia 1
|Friday's Match
Belgrano 2, Gimnasia 0
|Saturday's Matches
Santa Fe 2, Patronato Parana 2
Aldosivi 1, Banfield 4
Godoy Cruz vs. Atletico Tucuman
Estudiantes vs. River Plate
Boca Juniors vs. Tigre
|Sunday's Matches
Argentinos Jrs vs. Independiente
Rosario Central vs. Colon
San Lorenzo vs. Talleres
Racing Club vs. Newell's
San Martin de Tucuman vs. San Martin
|Monday's Match
Defensa y Justicia vs. Velez Sarsfield
|Tuesday's Match
Lanus vs. Huracan