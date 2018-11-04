FARGO, N.D. (AP) — When Sen. Heidi Heitkamp was choosing her campaign headquarters, Fargo was the obvious choice. She grew up in the area, it's nearly twice as large as any other North Dakota city and it's the biggest potential source of liberal-minded voters in the strongly conservative state.

Heitkamp needs big numbers from the city and surrounding Cass County to win re-election against Republican Kevin Cramer.

Heitkamp beat her 2012 opponent by nearly 10,000 votes in Cass County and wound up winning the election by just 3,000.

Cramer's strength is in the more rural western part of the state, but he's not conceding Fargo. He's made numerous stops there and planned to tailgate Saturday at the North Dakota State football game.