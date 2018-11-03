BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Antoine Griezmann scored from a free kick before Atletico Madrid conceded a late goal to draw 1-1 at Leganes in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Atletico's third straight draw away from home in the league left it in second place and one point behind Barcelona, which visits Rayo Vallecano later.

Griezmann's left-footed strike curled the ball over the wall and into the net in the 69th minute.

Leganes equalized when Guido Carrillo put in a rebound from a shot that hit the post in the 82nd.

Atletico has only won one of six away matches in the league this season.

"We know that it is at grounds like these where league titles are decided," Atletico midfielder Saul Niguez said. "Leganes played a good first half, but we have to be more ambitious."

Real Madrid hosts Valladolid later, and Valencia welcomes Girona.

