TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a Florida yoga studio (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Court records show that the 40-year-man identified as the shooter at a yoga studio in Tallahassee had been previously arrested for grabbing women.

Police say that Scott Paul Beierle shot six people, killing two, and pistol whipped another person before turning the gun on himself.

Beierle was charged by police with battery in 2016 after he slapped and grabbed a woman's buttocks at an apartment complex pool. Records show that the charges were eventually dismissed after Beierle followed the conditions of a deferred prosecution agreement.

Beierle was also charged with battery in 2012 for grabbing women's buttocks in a Florida State University campus dining hall. A FSU police report shows that Beierle told police he may accidentally bumped into someone, but denied grabbing anyone.

___

8:30 a.m.

Authorities in Florida's capital city say two people were shot to death and five others wounded at a yoga studio by a gunman who then killed himself.

Officials at Florida State University said the two slain Friday were an FSU student and faculty member.

Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo told reporters Friday night that the man shot six people and pistol-whipped another after walking into the studio, which is part of a small shopping center.

The suspect then fatally shot himself, DeLeo said.

DeLeo said the shooter acted alone and authorities are investigating possible motives.

City Commissioner Scott Maddox said on Facebook, "In my public service career I have had to be on some bad scenes. This is the worst. Please pray."