  1. Home
  2. World

New Yorkers get their dance on with a tap class to pop music

By ALICIA RANCILIO , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/03 22:47
In this Sept. 19, 2018 photo, dancer Beth Nicely, left, teaches Pop Tap class, a weekly tap dance routine to pop music, in New York. Every Wednesday n

In this Sept. 19, 2018 photo, dancer Beth Nicely, left, teaches Pop Tap class, a weekly tap dance routine to pop music, in New York. Every Wednesday n

In this Sept. 19, 2018 photo, students participate in a Pop Tap class, a weekly tap dance routine to pop music, in New York. Every Wednesday night, Br

In this Sept. 19, 2018 photo, students participate in a Pop Tap class, a weekly tap dance routine to pop music, in New York. Every Wednesday night, Br

NEW YORK (AP) — Every Wednesday night, Broadway dancer Beth Nicely spends her one night off from the musical "Chicago" leading a group of enthusiastic New Yorkers in a joyful ritual: Tap dancing.

But this isn't the traditional shuffling and hoofing. She choreographs to pop music and calls her one-hour lessons POP TAP.

Nicely likes pairing tap dancing with pop, contemporary songs.

The turnout is mostly female but there are some male tappers who occasionally participate. Nicely said her attendees include other dancers, lawyers, bakers, the vice president of marketing for a restaurant group and moms who used to take dance and need some "me time."

Some tap experience is required. Afterall, her students have just an hour to learn a complete dance, which is posted as a video to Instagram afterward.