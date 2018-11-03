NEW YORK (AP) — Every Wednesday night, Broadway dancer Beth Nicely spends her one night off from the musical "Chicago" leading a group of enthusiastic New Yorkers in a joyful ritual: Tap dancing.

But this isn't the traditional shuffling and hoofing. She choreographs to pop music and calls her one-hour lessons POP TAP.

Nicely likes pairing tap dancing with pop, contemporary songs.

The turnout is mostly female but there are some male tappers who occasionally participate. Nicely said her attendees include other dancers, lawyers, bakers, the vice president of marketing for a restaurant group and moms who used to take dance and need some "me time."

Some tap experience is required. Afterall, her students have just an hour to learn a complete dance, which is posted as a video to Instagram afterward.