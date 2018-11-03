  1. Home
In Florida, a bitter and personal clash for US Senate

By GARY FINEOUT , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/03 22:23
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — After a bitter and expensive race, Florida voters will decide whether Democrats hold on to a seat seen as crucial to their hopes of recapturing control of the U.S. Senate.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott was urged by President Donald Trump to challenge Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson. Scott is a multimillionaire businessman who has used millions of his own money on a sustained advertising campaign against the three-term incumbent.

The two candidates disagree about issues such as health care and gun control. Nelson favors the Affordable Care Act, while Scott has been a staunch critic of the federal health care overhaul.

But the race has mainly been about competence and character. Scott has called Nelson a career politician who's ineffective. Nelson has called Scott untrustworthy due to questions about his finances.